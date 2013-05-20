European Factors to Watch - Shares seen extending rally on growth boost

LONDON, May 20 European stocks were seen rising at the open on
Monday, taking their cue from ebullient global equity markets after encouraging
signals from the U.S. and Japanese economies.
At 0621 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100
and France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent, while contracts on Germany's
DAX were up 0.6 percent.
The U.S. Dow and S&P 500 finished at fresh record peaks on
Friday after estimate-beating economic data and Japan's Nikkei surged to
a 5-1/2 year high on Monday as Tokyo raised its assessment of the country's
economy for the first time in two months.
"To many observers the market picture will look very bullish and reflective
of an improving growth and earnings story," Credit Agricole said in a note.
"Risk assets continue to rally as central banks keep the liquidity taps open."
Continued monetary stimulus from central banks has helped the Euro STOXX 50
rise 19 percent since late April, leaving the index at a two-year
high and in "overbought" territory according to its 7-day Relative Strength
Indexes (RSI), a momentum indicator.
Yet each market dip has been bought into, pointing to resilient investor
appetite and possible further gains ahead.
"The daily RSI has broken above a declining trend line," Nicolas Suiffet, a
technical analyst at Paris-based Trading Central, said.
"Even though a consolidation cannot be ruled out because of a slightly
overbought situation on an intraday basis, its extent should be limited and
could be seen as a buying opportunity."
Suiffet said the Euro STOXX 50, which rose 0.4 percent to 2,817.99 points on
Friday, could rise towards 2,885 points, a level last seen in early July 2008,
before tensions relating to the euro zone debt crisis caused a steep selloff.
Volume may be below its recent average on Monday as the earnings and
economic calendars are light and stock exchanges in Switzerland, Austria,
Denmark and Norway are shut due to national holidays.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,667.47 1.03 % 17
NIKKEI 15,360.81 1.47 % 222.69
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 563.77 0.82 % 4.56
EUR/USD 1.2845 0.27 % 0.0034
USD/JPY 102.67 -0.24 % -0.2500
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.965 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.362 -- 0.05
SPOT GOLD $1,343.84 -1.09 % -$14.86
US CRUDE $95.80 -0.23 % -0.22
COMPANY NEWS
RIO TINTO
Two powerful Australian unions have joined forces to try to take on Rio
Tinto Ltd at its iron ore mines, where workers have not had union representation
for around two decades, the two unions said.
ENRC, KAZAKHMYS
Kazakhstan's government and the trio of founders behind miner ENRC, seeking
to take the company private, have offered shares in rival Kazakhmys as well as
cash in an indicative proposal valuing the group at just under $5 billion.
TESCO
The clothing brand sold by Britain's biggest retailer said it planned to
open more than 50 new franchise stores worldwide over the next five years.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
The dialysis provider will begin its first ever share buyback programme on
May 20, acquiring up to 385 million euros ($493.7 million) worth of its own
stock.
SIEMENS
Former Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann is not
interested in replacing Gerhard Cromme as the chairman of Siemens' supervisory
board, Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted Ackermann as saying in its Saturday edition.
TELECOM ITALIA
It is not clear if a plan to spin off the group's fixed-line network will be
approved at a board meeting next Thursday though it is very likely more time
will be taken so that shareholders can examine details of the plan that will be
presented by chairman Franco Bernabe, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
PIRELLI, CAMFIN
Industrial and financial investors are in talks to buy a stake in Camfin, a
holding company that controls tyremaker Pirelli, key investor Marco Tronchetti
Provera said on Friday.
IMPREGILO
A consortium led by Impregilo has won a contract worth around 1.7 billion
euros to build a metro line in Doha, Qatar, Impregilo said in a statement on
Friday.
Builder Salini, which controls Impregilo after a tender offer, said it had
completed work to restore a market float big enough to ensure regular trading of
Impregilo shares, leaving it with 89.7 percent of the company, Salini said on
Friday
FINMECCANICA
The government could decide to trigger the fall of the whole board of
Finmeccanica and have a new board appointed, Il Messaggero said on Saturday
without citing sources. On Sunday the same paper said former police chief Gianni
De Gennaro was a leading candidate for the position of chairman while Alessandro
Pansa could be confirmed in his role as CEO.
FCC
Spanish construction group FCC has hired BNP Paribas to sell its street
furniture unit Cemusa as it works through a plan to cut debt, Expansion
newspaper reported on Monday, without citing any sources for the information.
BANKIA
State-controlled Spanish lender Bankia is close to selling Florida-based
City National Bank to Banco do Brasil for around $900 million,
Expansion reported on Saturday, citing sources close to the process.