European Factors to Watch-Shares to gain; focus on earnings, Fed

LONDON, July 30 European shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking stronger Asian markets, although mixed company results and caution ahead of central bank meetings were expected to limit the market's advancement. Gains in China and Hong Kong shares were led by banks after the Chinese central bank injected cash into the money markets for the first time since February, while stronger exporters helped Japan's Nikkei average to rise 1.5 percent. In Europe, focus is on earnings as more than 40 major companies are scheduled to announce results on Tuesday, giving the market plenty of corporate news to trade on. Early results were mixed. Deutsche Bank's second-quarter pretax profit missed analyst expectations, Wacker Chemie cut its sales outlook for 2013, while Clariant posted a better-than-expected second quarter profit. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, out of 36 percent of the STOXX Europe 600 companies that have reported second-quarter results so far, 55 percent have met or beaten profit forecasts. In the United States, 52 percent S&P 500 companies have reported results, of which 73 percent have met or beaten and the rest have missed predictions. This week's attention will be the policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. Investors' attention will be mainly on the Fed's two-day meeting, starting on Tuesday, for more clarity on when it could start slowing its $85 billion monthly bond purchases. At 0628 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.4 to 0.6 percent higher. Analysts said the stock market's outlook remained positive. "We think European stocks are attractive, both on a long-term value basis and also because European stocks are most likely to benefit from political and monetary events over the short-term," Chris Darbyshire, chief investment officer at Seven Investment Management, said. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.1 percent higher at 1,206.04 points on Monday and remained on track to record its best monthly performance in one year. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,685.33 -0.37 % -6.32 NIKKEI 13,869.82 1.53 % 208.69 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 521.30 0.38 % 1.97 EUR/USD 1.3255 -0.04 % -0.0005 USD/JPY 98.35 0.42 % 0.4100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.587 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.666 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,325.10 -0.14 % -$1.89 US CRUDE $104.32 -0.22 % -0.23 > Stocks waver, dollar pushes higher ahead of Fed meeting > Wall St declines as investors focus on Fed policy meeting > Nikkei edges higher in cautious trade ahead of earnings, Fed outcome > U.S. bonds fall on corporate supply before Fed talks > Dollar edges higher; Aussie tumbles on RBA comments > Gold marks time ahead of Fed meet, stimulus eyed > Copper bides time near three week low; eyes Fed meet > Brent crude steady above $107 ahead of Fed outcome COMPANY NEWS DEUTSCHE BANK The bank pledged to cut risky assets from its balance sheet in response to regulatory concerns, as quarterly profit missed expectations, hit by a 630 million euro ($834.97 million) hike in litigation reserves. UBS UBS said it will repay a loan and buy back equity in a fund set up as part of its 2008 bailout, a move the Swiss bank expects will bolster its capital later this year. For more, click on: BARCLAYS Barclays plans to raise 5.8 billion pounds ($8.9 billion) from its shareholders to answer pressure from Britain's regulator for the bank to boost its capital strength and meet another 2 billion pound mis-selling charge. CLARIANT Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it reaped the gains from a restructuring, and said it was gradually moving towards its short and mid-term targets. For more, click on: SANTANDER Spain's biggest bank Santander on Tuesday said net profit rose 29 percent in the first six months of 2013 to 2.25 billion euros ($2.98 billion), in line with analysts' expectations. WACKER CHEMIE Germany's Wacker Chemie slashed its sales outlook for 2013, pointing to weaker prices for polysilicon, a key material it produces for the crisis-ridden solar industry. BP The international oil company increased its giant accounting provision for the 2010 oil spill to $42.4 billion from $42.2 billion on Tuesday and said its $20 billion fund to pay spill compensation had only $300 million left in it. ALCATEL LUCENT The telecom equipment maker saw second-quarter revenue climb 1.9 percent to 3.61 billion euros ($4.78 billion)as strength in its key U.S. market offset declines in all other regions. Separately, Alcatel announced a plan to jointly invest with Qualcomm Technologies Inc to develop the next generation of 'small cell' base stations aimed at improving wireless connectivity in residential and business environments. PANDORA Danish jewellery maker Pandora raised its outlook for 2013, citing strong sales of newly launched products across all major regions. For more information on the company, click on EDF The French utility raised its outlook for 2013 core profit growth to at least three percent from a range of zero to three percent profit due to strong performance of its nuclear fleet and a renegotiation of gas contract prices in Italy. AIR LIQUIDE The French industrial gases group said it expects full-year profit to rise "barring a degradation of the environment" after a 4 percent drop in first-half profit. INFINEON German chipmaker Infineon on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue and operating profit outlook after reporting a better-than-expected third-quarter operating profit as its key automotive market continued to recover. MARINE HARVEST Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, may offer dividends more frequently, board member Tor Olav Troeim told financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv on Tuesday. For more information on the company, click on DSV Danish freight forwarder DSV posted a surprise fall in second quarter core profit, against analyst expectations for a small increase, but maintained its full-year outlook. For more information on the company, click on