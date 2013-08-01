European Factors to Watch-Shares to rise on reassuring Fed, China data

By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Aug 1 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Thursday, lifted by the prospect of further monetary stimulus in the United
States and signs of a slight pick-up in China's factory sector.
At 0632 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX
were up 0.7-0.9 percent, while contracts on France's CAC and
Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.2-0.4 percent.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said late on Wednesday it would keep buying $85
billion in mortgage and Treasury securities per month to try to strengthen a
"modest" U.S. recovery, dispelling concerns its equity-friendly asset-purchasing
programme would be reduced.
It also highlighted the potential danger from inflation running at too low a
level, hinting at its accommodative policy being kept for longer
"Anyone looking for definitive 'tapering' language would have been
disappointed, as it was not discussed," Chris Weston, chief market strategist at
IG, said in a trading note.
He described the combination of a supportive Fed and strong U.S. economic
data on Wednesday as "the most market-friendly outcome we could have seen".
The Fed's quantitative easing programme and similar bond-purchasing schemes
devised by central banks across the world in the past year have led investors to
seek higher returns among equities in the face of falling bond yields, helping
the Euro STOXX 50 index rise 15 percent since September 2012.
The Bank of England and the European Central Bank are due to make their
monthly policy announcements on Thursday, with the market expecting both to hold
fire on interest rates and the BoE seen moving to issuing forward guidance as
its main policy tool.
Chinese official data pointing to a small acceleration in factory activity
brought some relief to investors concerned about a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy, helping copper and oil prices, to which energy
and basic resources and mining shares are highly correlated.
But ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, on Thursday cut
its 2013 core profit guidance on weaker-than-expected demand, hit hard by a drop
in demand from austerity-ravaged Europe and signs of slowing growth in China.
A growth slowdown in emerging markets has affected European corporate
earnings in the second quarter, with France's drugs group Sanofi the
latest victim as it reported a steeper-than-expected decline in profit and cut
its 2013 earnings forecast, partly due to an inventory setback in Brazil.
Peer AstraZeneca said its sales fell by a slightly
more-than-expected 6 percent in the second quarter, hurt by loss of patent
protection on key drugs, while earnings tumbled nearly a quarter due to a higher
tax rate.
The disappointing corporate updates could have a heavy impact on pharma
shares, which have risen 13 percent year to date, or twice as much as the
broader STOXX Europe 600 index as investors bought into expectations of
superior earnings.
"Pharma stocks are not expected to warn at this stage of the cycle," a
senior pan-European trader said. "This could be ugly."
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,685.73 -0.01 % -0.23
NIKKEI 14,005.77 2.47 % 337.45
MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PU 518.55 0.31 % 1.58
S>
EUR/USD 1.3275 -0.19 % -0.0025
USD/JPY 98.44 0.59 % 0.5800
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.595 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.627 -- -0.05
SPOT GOLD $1,320.90 -0.12 % -$1.59
US CRUDE $105.69 0.63 % 0.66
COMPANY NEWS
GENERALI
The Italian insurer reported a 28 percent rise in its first-half net profit
to 1.08 billion euros ($1.43 billion) thanks to a strong performance in its
non-life business, it said on Thursday.
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's No. 2 listed bank said its second-quarter earnings more than
doubled, beating analyst expectations after a surge in securities trading and a
swing to profit at its foreign retail operations defied Europe's slump.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
State-backed said it expects to meet its targets on cost savings, capital
strength and margins earlier than expected, laying the groundwork for Britain to
start selling its stake in the bank.
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's biggest financial institution trimmed its 2013 outlook on Friday
though second-quarter pretax profits beat expectations on the back of a sharp
drop in loan impairments.
Pretax profit for the quarter rose to 2.68 billion Danish crowns ($477
million) from a year-ago 2.50 billion, beating an average 2.36 billion forecast
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Despite the better-than-expected earnings, the bank trimmed its 2013 outlook
for net profit to a range of 6.5 billion to 9.0 billion crowns from a previous
guidance for 7.5 billion to 10.0 billion.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
The oil major took a $700 million hit in second quarter profits on Thursday
for continuing oil thefts and disruption to its Nigeria operations and for the
tax impact of a weakening Australian dollar.
ENI
The Italian oil and gas group said on Thursday its net profit fell 55
percent in the second quarter impacted by losses at 43-percent-owned Saipem
and lower production from outages in Libya and Nigeria.
NESTE OIL
Finnish refiner Neste Oil reported a bigger-than-expected rise in
quarterly profit and forecast clear growth for the full year, helped by strength
in its renewable fuels unit.
The group's comparable operating profit, excluding inventory or capital
gains fluctuations, more than doubled to 88 million euros ($116.85 million) from
40 million euros a year earlier. That beat an average estimate of 79.8 million
euros in a Reuters poll.
GDF SUEZ
French gas and power group GDF Suez posted a 25 percent drop in first-half
net profit and said it saw no sign of improvement in the depressed market
conditions for power generation in Europe.
BMW
German luxury carmaker said second-quarter operating profit in its key
automotive division fell in line with expectations, due to increased spending on
fuel-efficient technology and discounts in embattled European markets.
METRO AG
The German retailers said second-quarter sales fell 3.6 percent as it
grappled with tough European markets, ongoing weakness at its cash & carry unit
and a strike at its Real supermarket stores.
BAE SYSTEMS
Britain's largest defence contractor reported a 6 percent fall in first-half
profit, weighed down by U.S. defence budget cuts, and pinned hopes for double
digit growth in full-year underlying earnings per share on its Saudi jet deal
concluding.