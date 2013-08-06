European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down after six-day rally

LONDON, Aug 6 European shares were likely to edge lower on
Tuesday after six days of gains, tracking weaker stocks on Wall Street and in
Asia, with a climb to two-month highs prompting investors to take profits ahead
of key data.
Investors will scrutinise UK industrial output data for June at 0830 GMT,
Germany's industrial orders for June at 1000 GMT, Italy's preliminary gross
domestic product for the second quarter at 0900 GMT and U.S. international trade
data for June at 1230 GMT for hints about the market's near-term direction.
"The trend in both the UK and Germany has been steady improvement and
expectations on the whole have been met or beaten in most cases, so we would not
rule out good numbers again," IG Markets said in a note.
"(But) given the weakness in Asian markets, it looks as though Europe should
open to the downside, with clients not really showing any conviction in the
direction either way."
The MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index fell 0.6 percent on
Tuesday. U.S. shares slipped from record highs on Monday, when the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.05 percent higher at 1,225.39 points
after setting a new two-month high.
At 0631 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100,
for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.2 percent
lower.
Investors were also likely to keep a close eye on the second-quarter
earnings report, which were mixed on Tuesday.
Credit Agricole reported a more than twelve-fold gain in quarterly
profit from a year-ago period, Merck posted a 10.7 percent gain in
adjusted core profit, while Munich Re reported second quarter net
profit that was below expectations.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 63 percent of STOXX Europe 600
index companies have reported results so far, of which 56 percent have
met or beaten profit forecasts.
In the bond market, Italian bonds were slightly firmer before industrial
orders and GDP data, which was expected to show the recession eased in the
second quarter, while Bund futures slipped in early trade, with the
market anticipating an upbeat reading of German industrial output.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,707.14 -0.15 % -2.53
NIKKEI 14,401.06 1 % 143.02
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 516.96 -0.8 % -4.18
EUR/USD 1.3247 -0.08 % -0.0010
USD/JPY 98.49 0.19 % 0.1900
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.646 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.694 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,290.21 -1.01 % -$13.13
US CRUDE $106.35 -0.2 % -0.21
> Yen strengthens; Asian shares fall to 2-wk low
> Dow, S&P slip from record highs on year's lowest volume
> Nikkei falls for 2nd day on exporters; Sony sags
> Bonds fall on strong service data, upcoming supply
> Dollar takes defensive stance; Aussie awaits RBA decision
> Gold falls below $1,300 as strong economic data hurts
> Copper marks time on weak China demand, data eyed
> Brent slips towards $108 as supply fears ease
COMPANY NEWS
CREDIT AGRICOLE
France's No. 3 bank reported a more than twelve-fold gain in quarterly
profit from a year-ago period depressed by Greece and Italy-related provisions
as it refocuses on squeezing value out of its home market.
LANXESS
The world's largest maker of synthetic rubber for tyres abandoned its 2014
profit target as weak car markets showed no sign of recovery.
MERCK
Germany's Merck, the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display
screens, posted a 10.7 percent gain in adjusted core profit in the second
quarter, buoyed by consumer appetite for 3D screens and bigger TVs.
MUNICH RE
The company reported second quarter net profit that was below expectations
at 529 million euros ($700 million) and said it was on track for its full year
goal of achieving net profit of close to 3 billion euros.
DSM
The Dutch food and chemicals group reported higher-than-expected
second-quarter results lifted by acquisitions and growth in its nutrition
business, and confirmed its 2013 operating profit target of close to 1.4 billion
euros.
SALZGITTER
The German steelmaker slashed its full-year outlook for the second time this
year, blaming a deeper than expected drop in demand for cars, appliances and new
buildings in austerity hit Europe.
Related news
DEUTSCHE POST
The world's biggest mail and logistics company raised its full-year profit
guidance slightly after second-quarter operating profit increased in line with
expectations.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland gained more subscribers than expected
during the second quarter, helped by German soccer triumphs.
ROCHE
Roche's new breast cancer drug Perjeta is not worth using on Britain's state
health service given its high price and the lack of data showing how long it
might extend life, the country's healthcare cost watchdog said.
For more, click on:
MEGGITT
British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt posted a better-than-expected 7
percent rise in first half profit, underpinned by the ramp-up of several civil
aerospace programmes.
IMPREGILO
Italian builder Impregilo reported a first-half net profit, up from a loss
the previous year, boosted by higher revenues and a strong performance from its
construction unit.
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP
The world's biggest hotelier said it would return $350 million to
shareholders via a special dividend as it posted a 20 percent rise in first-half
profit.