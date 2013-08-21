European Factors to Watch-Shares to edge lower on stimulus curb fears

LONDON Aug 21 European stocks were seen opening flat to lower on Wednesday as investors trim their positions on expectations of an upcoming reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 22 to 23 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 17 points lower, or 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 1 to 2 points lower, flat in percentage terms.

Traders will look closely at the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, due to be published at 1800 GMT, for clues as to when and by how much the central bank will cut its monthly asset purchase programme in response to stronger economic growth.

"Discussions on the impact and efficacy of the current (bond) ...purchases may offer hints on the size and composition of potential changes as the taper proceeds," Credit Agricole, which expects a $20 billion reduction to the Fed's $85 monthly security purchases, wrote in a note.

"We believe (Fed officials) wanted more information before making a decision but were predisposed to slow the flow of asset purchases sooner rather than later, barring a significant deterioration in the labor market outlook."

Bond buying schemes by the Fed and other major central banks have driven investors out of lower-yielding assets and into shares in the past year, helping the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index rise roughly 27 percent since June 2012.

The index has shed 2.6 percent in the past week, albeit in light holiday volumes, as investors started to factor in the increasing chance of a reduction to the stimulus programme as early as next month, in light of stronger U.S. economic data and more hawkish comments from Fed's directors.

"With volume so low and most of the market hunkering down ahead of the release, one shouldn't too much attention to today's action as anyone leaving it this late to get positioned are probably (holding) the weakest of hands," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

> Asia stocks slip anew, can't escape Fed fears > Wall St bounces to end four-day skid; retailers gain > Nikkei drops to 7-week lows as emerging market tension weighs > TREASURIES-Yields fall as buyers step in > Dollar hovers near 6-mth low vs euro, Fed minutes awaited > Gold inches up, awaits Fed minutes for clues on stimulus > Copper slips on caution ahead of Fed minutes >