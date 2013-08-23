Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to extend Thursday's rally

PARIS, Aug 23 European stocks are set to rise on Friday, adding to the previous day's sharp gains and mirroring a rally on Wall Street following a batch of upbeat macroeconomic data from around the world. At 0622 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent. U.S. shares rose on Thursday in a session marred by a long trading halt on the Nasdaq stock exchange due to technical problems, while Japan's Nikkei added 2.2 percent on Friday, led by exporters which got an extra lift from a weaker yen. European stocks strongly rallied on Thursday, with the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index gaining 1.4 percent, lifted by economic data from the euro zone signalling that the region's recovery was taking hold, fuelling expectations of better corporate earnings into the year-end. The fundamentals for the single currency bloc are looking increasingly bullish after a batch of PMIs for the region came as better than expected, IG market strategist Stan Shamu said. "While readings from Germany were very strong, we feel the fact that France remains lukewarm will be enough to prevent a hawkish turn by the ECB. They will not want to derail the recovery and as a result it's hard to be overly bullish on the euro," he wrote in a note. European stocks have been in the spotlight since data showed earlier this month the euro zone has pulled out of a long recession, with the region's equities enjoying strong investment inflows and benchmark indexes sharply outperforming U.S. shares. According to data from Thomson Reuters Lipper, flows into European equities from U.S.-based funds hit their highest level since mid-June in the week ended August 21, signalling rising investor appetite for the region's stocks. A Lipper basket of 92 funds invested in European shares, which include exchange-traded funds' (ETFs) holdings, took in a net $1.08 billion, the biggest weekly inflow since a record $1.17 billion hit in mid-June, and an acceleration from the previous week's $755 million in inflows. The upbeat flow figures for Europe represent a sharp contrast with the overall flow data for equities around the world. Investors pulled roughly $9.4 billion out of stock funds during the week, marking the biggest outflow from the funds since July 2012. European stocks have outperformed Wall Street since late June, with the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index up 13 percent and the S&P 500 up 6 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,656.96 0.86 % 14.16 NIKKEI 13,660.55 2.21 % 295.38 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 503.69 0.66 % 3.31 EUR/USD 1.3344 -0.07 % -0.0010 USD/JPY 99.06 0.35 % 0.3500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.886 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.920 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,375.71 0.03 % $0.47 US CRUDE $104.91 -0.11 % -0.12 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares take heart from upbeat data > US STOCKS-Wall St climbs after extended Nasdaq outage > Tokyo's Nikkei share average rises 3.01 pct > FOREX-Dollar near 3-wk high vs yen, higher US bond yields support > PRECIOUS-Gold eases on U.S. data, stimulus concerns > METALS-Copper little changed; eyes first weekly loss in four > Brent rises above $110 as global economic outlook glows COMPANY NEWS: EADS DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA Lufthansa's board of directors and supervisory board are expected to approve in mid-September an order for about 50 wide-body jets worth more than $10 billion at list prices, according to two people familiar with the matter. MAN SE Volvo Cars Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson has struck deals with German prosecutors and his former employer, truckmaker MAN SE, to settle an investigation into corruption during his time with the German company. PARMALAT Italian dairy group Parmalat may buy a stake in bankrupt Brazilian dairy conglomerate Lacteos Brasil SA LBR, one of LBR's main shareholders said on Thursday. In a statement on Thursday Parmalat said exclusive talks were under way with Lacteos. AUTOGRILL The highways group said its investor day to present retailing spin off World Duty Free Group (WDFG) has been delayed to Sept. 10 from Sept. 9. FLSMIDTH The Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co is expected to report a 19 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit to 384 million Danish crowns ($68.7 million), a Reuters survey of analysts showed. TELIASONERA Turkish operator Turkcell, in which TeliaSonera owns a 38 percent stake, posted second-quarter net profits of 556 million lira ($278.89 million) late on Thursday, roughly in line with the 558.4 million seen by analysts in a Reuters poll. The company also maintained its guidance for 2013. ERICSSON, NOKIA, ALCATEL-LUCENT China Mobile Ltd has awarded initial 4G contracts worth around 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion), with Chinese firms securing more than half of the biggest prize in the global telecoms industry this year, industry sources said. European vendors Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN) have obtained a share of around 10 percent each, the sources said. H&M Gap Inc, a rival of H&M, raised its full year profit forecast and dividend late on Thursday after reporting a higher second-quarter profit, helped by the sales gains at its namesake and Old Navy chains and online.