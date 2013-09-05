European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up; G20 and Syria in focus

LONDON, Sept 5 European stocks are seen opening up on Thursday, helped by growing signs of a global economic recovery, although worries over conflict in Syria and fewer stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve in future may curb those gains. Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 18 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent. Germany's DAX is expected to open 20 to 28 points higher, or up by as much as 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 to open 7 to 9 points higher, or up by as much as 0.2 percent. Increasing signs of an economic recovery in Europe have led several strategists to raise their ratings on European shares, with Citi and UBS this week both upgrading the region. "European equities are set to open marginally higher as the bulls run up a head of steam," Capital Spreads dealer William Nicholls said. However, concerns that the Fed may soon to start to scale back economic stimulus measures that have driven much of this year's global equity rally have kept stock markets in check over the past month. A possible U.S.-led military strike on Syria has also created unease in financial markets, with talks on how to deal with Syria's civil war likely to dominate the G20 meeting in Russia on Thursday of the world's major nations. The Bank of Japan on Thursday maintained a monetary stimulus programme launched in April. The European Central Bank (ECB) meets later in the day, with the ECB widely seen keeping rates low for an "extended period". -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0511 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,653.08 0.81 % 13.31 NIKKEI 14,142.7 0.63 % 88.88 5 MSCI ASIA 517.90 0.91 % 4.65 EX-JP EUR/USD 1.3176 -0.23 % -0.0031 USD/JPY 99.93 0.18 % 0.1800 10-YR US TSY 2.919 -- 0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.941 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,390.3 -0.04 % -$0.50 4 US CRUDE $107.54 0.29 % 0.31 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Indian stocks lead Asian markets higher, rupee up > US STOCKS-Wall Street up as automakers, tech shares gain > Nikkei steady as Olympic bid, U.S data eyed > TREASURIES-Prices fall as stocks gain; nonfarm payrolls awaited > FOREX-Dollar off six-week high as US jobs, central bank decisions eyed > PRECIOUS-Gold climbs but stays below $1,400; Fed, India in focus > METALS-London copper steadies as dollar takes breather from gains > Brent rises above $115 as US Syria strike plan passes first hurdle