European Factors to Watch-Prospect of U.S. debt deal to lift shares

LONDON, Oct 11 European stocks are seen rising for a second session on Friday, with the prospect of U.S. politicians reaching a deal on the country's debt ceiling expected to lift the region's stock markets. Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 41-43 points, which would mark a rise of 0.7 percent. Germany's DAX was seen opening 53-60 points higher, or up 0.7 percent while France's CAC 40 was seen opening 12-19 points higher, or up 0.5 percent. Global equities have lost ground this month after the U.S. government partially shut down due to a stalemate over the country's budget. This has led to concerns about the $16.7 trillion U.S debt ceiling, which Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the government will hit no later than Oct. 17. President Barack Obama and Republican leaders appeared ready to end the deadlock after meeting at the White House on Thursday. Talks continued into the night and one senior Republican said an agreement could come on Friday, though hurdles remain. Expectations of a U.S. debt deal enabled the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 to snap a three-day losing streak to rise 1.7 percent to 1,245.09 points on Thursday, marking its biggest daily gain in a month after falling to its lowest level since Sept. 5 in the previous session. "Concern over the U.S. shutdown and then the debt limit had ground away at valuations but the meeting between Obama and the Republicans has been interpreted as a positive sign by markets that the stalemate may be over," Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note.