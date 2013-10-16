European Factors to Watch -Shares set to edge lower as U.S. deadline looms

LONDON, Oct 16 European stocks were set to edge lower at the open on Wednesday, with trading expected to be volatile as the U.S. debt crisis deadline looms. At 0623 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to 0.3 percent lower. U.S. Senate leaders were still discussing a deal late on Tuesday aimed at raising the debt limit and reopening federal agencies that have been closed for two weeks. Senate aides said an agreement was close but earlier hopes that it could be announced late on Tuesday were not met. "Most people are likely to stay on the sidelines, and I'd look to sell into any rally. You have to be cautious because the situation is very volatile," Mike Harris, partner at TJM Partners, said. "I would want to wait for a decision before getting more involved, although I do think it's likely that they force one through." European stocks rallied on Tuesday after Senate leaders made optimistic noises that a deal would be done, however in Asia stocks slipped after House attempts to get an agreement failed without a vote. The ongoing risk of a U.S. default was reflected by credit ratings agency Fitch's decision to put the United States on "negative watch," citing the political brinkmanship over raising the federal debt ceiling. While stocks look set to give away some of the previous session's gains, the muted response on Wednesday reflected optimism that a deal would ultimately be struck. German Bund futures opened 7 ticks lower at 139.17 as investors expected U.S. lawmakers to reach a last-minute debt deal. The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner could be more likely to allow a vote over a Senate proposal in the House after his own initiatives failed to get the support of his own party, analysts said. "The latest headlines suggest a deal will be sealed," Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG, said in a trading note. "It now seems like Mr Boehner will allow a clean Senate bill vote in the House which is a strong sign he has yielded." Despite the continuing uncertainty surrounding the debt ceiling, European stocks are back above levels last seen before the U.S. government partially shut down at the beginning of October. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 is just 0.9 percent off of 5 year highs set a month ago. While the UK's FTSE and French CAC looked set to fall, the German DAX was set to outperform, with its futures flat ahead of the open. A gain at the open would see the German blue-chip index post fresh record highs for a second day running. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,698.06 -0.71 % -12.08 NIKKEI 14,467.14 0.18 % 25.6 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 552.94 -0.34 % -1.89 EUR/USD 1.3523 0 % 0.0000 USD/JPY 98.43 0.28 % 0.2700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.735 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.909 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,282.19 0.16 % $2.00 US CRUDE $101.17 -0.04 % -0.04 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks take cover as U.S. default looms > U.S. stock index futures rise, source says U.S. debt deal near > Nikkei turns lower as US debt stalemate drags on; SoftBank up > TREASURIES-U.S. Oct bill rates jump as debt clock runs down > FOREX-Dollar firms vs yen on hopes for U.S. debt deal > Gold holds gains as U.S. scrambles to resolve budget impasse > METALS-Copper flat as market waits on U.S. debt talks outcome > Brent steady above $110 as US Senate pushes for debt deal LVMH The world' biggest luxury group posted an unexpected slowdown in sales growth at its fashion and leather business, which includes the Louis Vuitton, Celine and Dior brands. NATIXIS The French investment bank is set to announce a plan to cut 700 jobs by 2015 as part of a drive to reduce costs, according to two union sources and documents obtained by Reuters. ALLIANZ The German insurer has entered into exclusive negotiations with IBM to outsource large parts of its in-house information technology services. Related news DANONE The French food group cut its 2013 financial goals after sales at its high-margin baby food division fell a worse-than-expected 8.6 percent in the third quarter following an infant formula product recall in Asia. PUBLICIS The French ad group, which is merging with U.S. peer Omnicom Group, stuck to its target for higher full-year organic sales growth despite a slowdown in the third quarter on weaker emerging markets. SANOFI A new and promising type of cholesterol drug developed by Sanofi and Regeneron, when used by itself, cut levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol almost in half in the first of a dozen late-stage trials of the injectable medicine. DAIMLER A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices raised doubts on Tuesday over whether Daimler AG can be sued in federal court for allegations that a subsidiary violated the human rights of workers at a plant in Argentina in the 1970s. Related news BMW German opposition parties on Tuesday accused Angela Merkel of pandering to the car lobby, after her conservatives received major donations from the family that controls BMW, just as Berlin was lobbying against tougher EU caps on carbon emissions. Related news SWISS RE Swiss Re said it had entered into an agreement with Pacific Century Group to invest up to $425 million in FWD Group as part of its commitment to high growth markets. SAP German business software firm SAP has launched syndication of a 2 billion euro ($2.7 billion) credit facility to refinance its existing 1.5 billion euro facility, which was due to mature in December 2015, banking sources said on Tuesday. Related news VOLKSWAGEN, MAN The German truckmaker, a unit of Volkswagen said orders and sales of commercial vehicles have picked up sharply since the summer as companies are rushing to buy older but cheaper models ahead of a change in emission rules next year. Related news,