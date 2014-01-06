Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall after Chinese data

PARIS, Jan 6 European stocks were set to retreat on Monday,
mirroring losses in Asia following data that showed growth in Chinese services
industries slowed sharply last month.
Europe's telecom sector will also be in the spotlight after Telefonica
said it was not part of a vehicle studying a potential joint offer for
Brazilian wireless operator TIM Brasil, a unit of Telecom Italia.
Shares in Telecom Italia surged last week on speculation of an offer from
Telefonica for its Brazilian unit.
At 0624 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent. Futures for
Britain's FTSE 100 bucked the trend, rising 0.1 percent.
China's HSBC/Markit Economics services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
dropped to 50.9 in December, its lowest since August 2011, from 52.5 in
November, adding to data showing the world's second-biggest economy lost steam
in late 2013. The data sent China's CSI300 index down 2.5 percent and
hitting a five-month low.
Japan's Nikkei average slid more than 2 percent in its first trading
day of 2014, as foreign hedge funds unwound positions in futures and large-cap
stocks.
Investors also awaited a raft of data on Europe's services sector on Monday,
including Germany's services PMI, seen at 54, and France's services PMI, seen at
47.4.
"The overall mood is still quite bullish on the market, but there's this
nagging concern over the divergence between France and pretty much the rest of
the euro zone in terms of economic recovery," a Paris-based trader said.
"If the French economy doesn't improve soon, Europe's stock market rally
could stall."
Following an 18 percent rally in 2013, the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index has lost 0.4 percent so far this year. The index's next
major support level is at 3,035.72 points, representing its 50-day moving
average.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,831.37 -0.03 % -0.61
NIKKEI 15,908.88 -2.35 % -382.43
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 457.48 -0.62 % -2.86
EUR/USD 1.3582 -0.04 % -0.0005
USD/JPY 104.34 -0.46 % -0.4800
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.991 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.944 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,240.55 0.36 % $4.39
US CRUDE $94.14 0.19 % 0.18
COMPANY NEWS:
TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Monday it was not part of a
vehicle studying a potential joint offer for Brazilian wireless operator TIM
Brasil, a unit of Telecom Italia.
GERMAN AUTOMAKERS
Figures for the U.S. car market in December showed Daimler sales up 17.0
percent, VW down 22.7 percent, Audi up 14.6 percent and BMW Group up 0.3 percent
from the year-earlier month.
ALLIANZ
Allianz's Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, saw its
assets sink by a record $41.1 billion last year after a mistaken bet on U.S.
Treasuries resulted in the fund's worst annual performance in nearly two
decades.
ENI
The Italian oil major will start a planned share buyback programme worth up
to 6 billion euros ($8 billion) on Monday, the company said on Friday.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
CEO Fabrizio Viola met with officials from the Bank of Italy, papers said on
Saturday, adding that the meeting was more of a "technical than political
nature". No other details were given.
FIAT
Fiat has given Rome guarantees that the automaker will invest in plants in
Italy and keep a strong presence in the country, Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday quoted
Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato as saying.
EFG INTERNATIONAL
EFG International AG said it has agreed a deal for Falcon Private Bank's
activities in Hong Kong including 800 million Swiss francs ($884.81 million) of
assets, which the Abu Dhabi-owned group has decided to exit.
AREVA
The French state-controlled nuclear group has closed its two uranium mines
in Niger for a month of maintenance while it negotiates with the government over
the renewal of its licences, a company spokesman said.
TECHNIP
The oil services group said it won two ultra-deep water contracts from
Brazil's Petrobras for the supply of flexible pipes for the Sapinhoa
Norte field and I5 at Lula field, located in the Santos Basin pre-salt area.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK, EURONAV
Belgian crude oil shipping group Euronav will buy 15 very large
crude carriers (VLCCs) from Denmark's Maersk Tankers, a unit of A.P.
Moller-Maersk, for $980 million. Maersk Tankers said in November it
planned to focus on the smaller product tanker segment.