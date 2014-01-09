European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady, focus on central banks

LONDON Jan 9 European shares headed for a steady open on
Thursday, with investors seen staying on the sidelines before policy meetings
that could provide hints about future actions by the European Central Bank and
the Bank of England.
Both central banks are likely to keep interest rates on hold later in the
day, but the ECB is expected to remind markets its policy could ease further if
inflation stays too low or money market conditions tighten.
"Another flat start is expected today as traders continue to wait and see
what headwinds the central banks will drop on the markets ... it will be the
attempt to massage market expectations with their words rather than actions that
will captivate attention," Capital Spreads said in a note.
"Bulls are hoping for a large dose of dovishness at the ECB press conference
as (President) Mario Draghi tries to stave off deflation worries and hopes are
brewing that (BoE Governor) Mark Carney will continue with his penchant for
surprise statements in an attempt to push back expectations of an interest rate
hike."
Investors were also reluctant to place strong bets before Friday's U.S. jobs
data that could determine how quickly the Federal Reserve will further reduce
its massive stimulus. The Fed's bond buying operations helped equities to
perform strongly and scale new highs last year.
Minutes of the Fed's Dec. 17-18 policy meeting, released late on Wednesday,
showed many members of the policy-setting committee wanted to proceed with
caution in trimming the asset purchases.
Analysts said a strong reading of the U.S. jobs report after recent
encouraging data could boost the central bank's confidence in the sustainability
of the economic recovery and prompt it to further cut its liquidity operations
sooner rather than later.
Economists polled by Reuters have forecast 196,000 jobs were added to the
U.S. economy in December.
"An acceleration of the employment creation would be good news for the
American economy but could cause trouble for the Fed. A continuous increase of
private payrolls far above 200,000 a month would mean that the pace of tapering
at $10 billion wouldn't be fast enough," Koen De Leus, senior economist at KBC,
said.
At 0730 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.06 percent
to up 0.06 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.1 percent higher at
1,321.19 on Wednesday, just shy of a 5-1/2 year high hit earlier in the session,
but Spain's IBEX, Portugal's PSI 20 and Greece's ATG index
rose 0.7 to 3.3 percent on rising confidence about a recovery in
peripheral euro zone economies.
The broader FTSEurofirst 300 index has been trading in a narrow range since
the start of the year after climbing more than 16 percent last year, with
investors looking for fresh catalysts before strongly pushing the market higher
again.
Analysts expect that European equities will post strong gains in 2014 as
well, but the market remains vulnerable to choppy moves in the coming weeks when
companies announce their fourth-quarter earnings numbers.
Aluminium giant Alcoa will unofficially kick off the U.S. earnings
season on Thursday, while European company results will gather pace in the
second half of the month. Focus will also be on trading updates from leading
companies.
A trading update from Tesco, the world's third biggest retailer,
showed it posted another heavy drop in underlying sales in its main British
market in the Christmas trading period.
COMPANY NEWS
TESCO
The world's third biggest retailer posted another heavy drop in underlying
sales in its main British market in the Christmas trading period, adding to
pressure on management to end a run of poor results.
ING GROEP
ING said it will make its defined benefits pension fund financially
independent, resulting in an after-tax charge of about 1.2 billion euros ($1.63
billion) and paving the way for the IPO of its insurance business.
MARKS AND SPENCER
Marks & Spencer's much vaunted new ranges failed to prevent the British
retailer's clothing sales falling for a tenth consecutive quarter, though the
firm avoided a formal profit warning thanks to a solid performance from food.
WM MORRISON - The British grocer posted a sharp fall in
like-for-like sales over Christmas, blaming the "disappointing" performance on
difficult market conditions, heavy discounting by rivals and the lack of a full
online offer and saying that it now expected its full-year underlying profit to
be towards the bottom of the range of current market expectations.
WARTSILA, ROLLS-ROYCE
Rolls-Royce is in talks to buy the ship engine unit of Finland's Wartsila,
Bloomberg reported late on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the
matter.
SACYR
The Panama Canal on Wednesday rejected a proposal that it pay $1 billion to
continue work on expanding the waterway, and warned the building consortium
behind the project that it could bring in others to finish the job.
NOVARTIS
Novartis AG is in talks with Merck & Co Inc to exchange its
animal-health and human vaccines businesses for the drugmaker's over-the-counter
health-products unit, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the
matter.
DANONE
French food group Danone said it would sue wholesale dairy exporter Fonterra
and stop buying products from the New Zealand firm following a
contamination scare that sparked the recall of infant milk formula across Asia.
KBC
Belgian financial group KBC will not exit Hungary, the head of its business
in the central European country said on Wednesday, despite a tough outlook for
profitability and pressure from the authorities for consolidation.