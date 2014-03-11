Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to rise after strong German data

PARIS, March 11 European stocks were set to rise in early trade
on Tuesday, reversing the previous session's losses, with German stocks in focus
after data showed the country's exports and imports surged in January.
Figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed seasonally-adjusted
exports were up by 2.2 percent, well above a consensus forecast for a rise of
1.4 percent, while imports increased by 4.1 percent, more than double the
highest forecast in a Reuters poll of 2.0 percent, with the consensus forecast
at 1.3 percent.
At 0725 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100
, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.6
percent.
However, the day's gains could be capped by tensions in Ukraine as well as
worries over the pace of growth in China.
Confrontation around the Black Sea peninsula showed no sign of easing, with
a pro-Russian force opening fire when seizing a Ukrainian military base in
Crimea on Monday and NATO announcing reconnaissance flights along its eastern
frontiers.
Concerns about the economic health of top metals consumer China, fuelled by
recent data showing a sharp drop in the country's exports, also continued to
weigh on investor sentiment.
Banking stocks will be in the spotlight as euro zone governments edged
closer on Monday towards a deal on how to wind down failing banks. Negotiations
are set to last until Wednesday and may be the final step in a European banking
union that would mean one supervisor for euro zone banks, one set of rules to
close or restructure those in trouble and one pot of money to pay for it.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index has slipped 2.1
percent since a high hit last Thursday, but its pullback has been halted by a
strong support level at 3,090.79 representing the index's 50-day moving average.
"The market is losing momentum, with an accumulation of negative catalysts.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0728 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,877.17 -0.05 % -0.87
NIKKEI 15,224.11 0.69 % 103.97
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 463.04 0.34 1.57
EUR/USD 1.386 -0.12 % -0.0016
USD/JPY 103.24 -0.01 % -0.0100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.786 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.632 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,342.70 0.31 % $4.16
US CRUDE $101.27 0.15 % 0.15
COMPANY NEWS:
ZURICH
Zurich Insurance Group will cut about 800 jobs globally to save around $250
million per year by the end of 2015 as it streamlines its organisation in line
with strategic priorities set out last year.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
T-Mobile US expects to engage in some form of cellular industry
consolidation, the CFO of the United States' fourth-largest carrier said on
Monday, boosting investor expectations that a merger with Sprint Corp
could be on the horizon.
SANTANDER
The U.S. arm of Spain's largest bank Santander has completed a capital hike
of $2.5 billion to fund expansion in the United States, Expansion reported
citing a filing with the U.S. SEC.
BAYER
Bayer said late on Monday it agreed to sell back to Kythera
commercial rights to ATX-101 outside of the United States and Canada. It will
receive $33 million in Kythera stock and a $51 million promissory note, as well
as some long-term sales milestone payments.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta AG said on Monday it had halted commercial sales in Canada of corn
seed containing a new and controversial genetically modified trait because major
importers had not approved the product.
GEBERIT
Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit named Christian Buhl as its new chief
executive on Tuesday as it published fourth-quarter net profit that met
expectations.
SANOFI, UCB
The French and Belgian drugmakers have entered a partnership aimed at finding
treatments for so-called immune-mediated diseases.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit is set to unveil plans to raise 2 billion euros on the bond market
to boost its capital and offset an expected sharp increase in writedowns on bad
loans in the last quarter of 2013. CEO Federico Ghizzoni holds news conference
on Tuesday to present 2013-2018 strategic plan guidelines and FY results.
LINDT & SPRUENLGI
Chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said it expects sales to grow 6-8 percent
this year after net profit jumped almost 24 percent last year, helped by market
share gains and a strong increase in sales.
IMERYS
The minerals group confirmed it had withdrawn its offer to buy Amcol
International Corp after it bowed out of a month-long bidding war with Minerals
Technologies Inc, adding that Amcol was paying it a $39 million termination fee
under the terms of their previous merger agreement.
THYSSENKRUPP
ThyssenKrupp has resumed efforts to sell its rail business, which it put up
for sale in May 2013, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung said on Tuesday, citing no
sources. The company already said in May 2013 it planned to divest the business.
BMW
Germany's BMW said it saw strong demand for the i8 hybrid sportscar which
will go into series production in April and start customer deliveries in June.
HANNOVER RE :
The reinsurer reported a 48 percent leap in fourth-quarter profit to 265
million euros ($368 million), boosted largely by a tax benefit, and proposed a
dividend of 3 euros per share.