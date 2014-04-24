RPT--Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to bounce; eyes on earnings

PARIS, April 24 European stocks were seen rising on Thursday, reversing most of the previous session's losses as strong results from U.S. companies Apple and Facebook helped boost sentiment. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 18 to 19 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 49 to 50 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 19 to 20 points higher, or up 0.5 percent. Shares in Facebook rose 3 percent in after-hours trading as the firm said it's mobile advertising business accelerated in the first three months of the year, helping it beat forecasts. Shares in Apple jumped 7 percent in after-hours trade in New York after the firm said it has approved another $30 billion in share buybacks as well as an 8 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to $3.29 per share, and authorized a stock split, broadening the stock's appeal to individual investors. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0528 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,875.39 -0.22 % -4.16 NIKKEI 14,406.56 -0.96 % -139.71 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 480.9 0.10 % 0.5 EUR/USD 1.3822 0.04 % 0.0006 USD/JPY 102.31 -0.21 % -0.2200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.699 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.521 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,285.50 0.17 % $2.21 US CRUDE $101.74 0.3 % 0.30 > Global Markets-Apple shares reach 2014 highs, Asian stocks lag > US Stocks-Wall St snaps six-day run; Apple to split stock > Nikkei down slightly on caution ahead of earnings, economic uncertainty > Forex-Kiwi flies on hawkish rbnz, euro eyes ecb speech > Gold edges up, but holds near 2-1/2-month low as equities rally > Copper hits 2-wk high on firm Chinese demand; nickel sustains rally > Brent climbs, stays above $109 on Ukraine tensions (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)