European Factors to Watch-Ukraine worries seen denting shares

LONDON, April 25 European stocks are seen opening lower on Friday, with worries over an escalation in tensions in Ukraine set to dent the region's markets.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 13-16 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX is seen opening down by 25-28 points, or 0.3 percent lower, with France's CAC 40 seen down by 10-15 points, or 0.3 percent.

European stock markets rose on Thursday as signs of a resurgence in corporate takeover activity offset the lingering worries over Ukraine.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit a near 6-year high of 1,355.29 earlier this month, closed up 0.3 percent at 1,343.27.

However, new signs of violence in Ukraine between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists weighed on the DAX and Austria's ATX equity markets, since German and Austrian companies are among the most exposed in Europe to Russia and Ukraine.

"Markets have been stuck in a range for a while now and as we approach the top, the bears have once again warranted that the current economic outlook and geopolitical tensions should cap any further gains," Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note.

