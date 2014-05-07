European Factors to Watch-Ukraine crisis sets up shares for lower start

LONDON May 7 European stocks were seen falling early on
Wednesday, hit by the mounting threat of a civil war in Ukraine and heavy losses
on Wall Street.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 19-20
points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 22-27
points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open
10-13 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent.
Ukraine slid further towards war as violence between supporters of Russia
and of a united Ukraine flared at dusk in the eastern port of Mariupol, with
both sides accusing each other of tearing the country apart.
In a sign of the direct impact of the Ukraine crisis on European companies,
France's No. 2 listed bank Societe Generale said on Wednesday it had
booked a 525 million euro ($731 million) writedown on the value of its Russian
unit Rosbank after months of political crisis in Ukraine.
Further denting sentiment on global equities, U.S. stocks suffered a broad
selloff, with AIG pulling the financial sector lower after disappointing
earnings and Twitter led a selloff in the technology and internet space with a
17.8 percent drop.
Kicking off a busy day for European corporate earnings on a negative note,
German engineering giant Siemens posted a weaker-than-expected 16
percent increase in operating profit on Wednesday, hit by charges in its power
transmission business.
Mergers and acquisitions were also in focus as Britain's Rolls-Royce Plc
agreed to sell its energy gas turbine and compressor business to German
conglomerate Siemens AG for 785 million pounds($1.33 billion).
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)