European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening slightly higher

LONDON, June 24 European stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Tuesday, with the region's stock markets seen tracking gains overnight in Asia at the open.

Financial spreadbetters at Capital Spreads expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 4 points, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX up by 2 points - flat in percentage terms - and for France's CAC 40 to start 4 points, or 0.1 percent, higher.

In Asia, stock markets clinched slender gains on Tuesday as traders saw improved manufacturing data from China, Japan and the United States as auguring well for global growth.

