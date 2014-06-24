European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening slightly higher

(Adds futures prices, live quote)

LONDON, June 24 European equity futures edged higher on Tuesday, with the region's stock markets expected to steady after losing ground in the previous session and to return near multi-year highs.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 futures contract was up by 0.1 percent by 0620 GMT. Germany's DAX futures contract rose by a similar amount while France's CAC futures edged up by 0.2 percent.

In Asia, stock markets clinched slender gains on Tuesday as traders saw improved manufacturing data from China, Japan and the United States as auguring well for global growth.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent to 1,388.34 points on Monday, but the index remains in touching distance of a 6-1/2 year high of 1,399.62 points reached last week.

"I think the sell-off yesterday was just profit-taking. I think that over the summer months, we'll hover around here and there'll be some profit-taking, but we'll have a strong end to the year," said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets Investment Management.

COMPANY NEWS:

BANCO POPULAR :

Spain's Banco Popular has agreed to buy Citi's retail banking and credit card business in Spain, a sign that foreign banks are retreating from the country's financial services market in the wake of the financial crisis.

BOUYGUES :

Bouygues will gain more financial muscle to support its flagging telecoms business as a result of a deal agreed at the weekend to sell most of its holding in engineering group Alstom to the French state.

COLRUYT :

Belgian discount retailer Colruyt expects consumer confidence to stay weak and fierce competition to continue, after profits in its 2013/2014 financial year fell slightly.

ENI, GALP :

Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Monday it had completed the sale of about 1 percent of the share capital of Portugal's Galp for about 107 million euros.

TECHNIP :

The oil services group said it won two contracts worth 50-100 million euros from Maersk Oil for the Valdemar & Roar Gas Lift project and the Rolf Replacement Pipeline project, located on the Danish continental shelf, about 250 km offshore from Esbjerg.

ALTICE, NUMERICABLE :

The cable group said it would issue new shares to raise about 950 million euros in a placement with institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuilding in order to finance a 529 million euros cash payment to Carlyle and Cinven for their 14 percent stake in Numericable. Two sources familiar with the matter said the shares were priced at 50.9 euros each. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)