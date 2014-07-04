European Factors to Watch-Shares to pause after bumper week

LONDON, July 4 European stocks were seen pausing for a breather on Friday after brisk gains since the start of July set key regional indexes on course for their biggest weekly gains in several months and close to major technical resistance levels. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 points higher and Germany's DAX to open between flat and 1 point higher, both unchanged in percentage terms. France's CAC 40 was seen edging 7 points lower, or 0.2 percent. Strong U.S. economic data and supportive rhetoric from the European Central Bank have fuelled a rally in European equities this week. The DAX, on track for its steepest weekly rise since March, was a whisker away from an all-time high set last month. The FTSE was close to its highest level since late 1999 and on course for its biggest weekly advance since April. "The bulls have gotten up to a canter and the question is if they can pick up enough pace to stampede through some pretty solid resistance levels," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note. Trading activity was expected to be low, with the U.S. stock market, the world's largest, shut for a national holiday. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0602 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,985.44 0.55 % 10.82 NIKKEI 15437.28 0.58 % 88.99 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 500.98 0.22 % 1.11 EUR/USD 1.3609 -0.01 % -0.0001 USD/JPY 102.04 -0.14 % -0.1400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.641 -- #N/A 10-YR BUND YLD 1.292 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,319.09 -0.03 % -$0.40 US CRUDE $103.99 -0.07 % -0.07 > ASIAN STOCKS HIT 3-YEAR PEAK ON UPBEAT U.S. DATA > DOW POPS ABOVE 17,000, S&P 500 AT RECORD AS JOBS JUMP > NIKKEI RISES TO 5-1/2-MONTH HIGH AFTER STRONG U.S. JOBS REPORT > TREASURIES-U.S. BOND YIELDS UP SLIGHTLY AFTER STRONG U.S. JOBS DATA > DOLLAR UP ON JOBS CHEER, FED'S RESPONSE KEENLY AWAITED > GOLD RETAINS LOSSES AS STRONG US JOBS DATA, STOCKS DRAG > COPPER SET FOR BIGGEST WEEKLY GAIN IN NINE MONTHS > BRENT HOLDS NEAR $111, U.S. OIL IN LONGEST LOSING STREAK SINCE DEC '09 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)