版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 4日 星期五 13:16 BJT

European Factors to Watch-Shares to pause after bumper week

LONDON, July 4 European stocks were seen pausing for a breather
on Friday after brisk gains since the start of July set key regional indexes on
course for their biggest weekly gains in several months and close to major
technical resistance levels.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 points
higher and Germany's DAX to open between flat and 1 point higher, both
unchanged in percentage terms. France's CAC 40 was seen edging 7 points
lower, or 0.2 percent.
    Strong U.S. economic data and supportive rhetoric from the European Central
Bank have fuelled a rally in European equities this week.
    The DAX, on track for its steepest weekly rise since March, was a whisker
away from an all-time high set last month. The FTSE was close to its highest
level since late 1999 and on course for its biggest weekly advance since April.
    "The bulls have gotten up to a canter and the question is if they can pick
up enough pace to stampede through some pretty solid resistance levels,"
Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note.
    Trading activity was expected to be low, with the U.S. stock market, the
world's largest, shut for a national holiday.   
    
    
    Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v)
    Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0602 GMT: 
    
                                                LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
 S&P 500                                    1,985.44      0.55 %      10.82
 NIKKEI                                     15437.28      0.58 %      88.99
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                              500.98      0.22 %       1.11
 EUR/USD                                      1.3609     -0.01 %    -0.0001
 USD/JPY                                      102.04     -0.14 %    -0.1400
 10-YR US TSY YLD                              2.641          --       #N/A
 10-YR BUND YLD                                1.292          --       0.00
 SPOT GOLD                                 $1,319.09     -0.03 %     -$0.40
 US CRUDE                                    $103.99     -0.07 %      -0.07
  > ASIAN STOCKS HIT 3-YEAR PEAK ON UPBEAT U.S. DATA 
  > DOW POPS ABOVE 17,000, S&P 500 AT RECORD AS JOBS JUMP 
  > NIKKEI RISES TO 5-1/2-MONTH HIGH AFTER STRONG U.S. JOBS REPORT 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. BOND YIELDS UP SLIGHTLY AFTER STRONG U.S. JOBS DATA 
  > DOLLAR UP ON JOBS CHEER, FED'S RESPONSE KEENLY AWAITED 
  > GOLD RETAINS LOSSES AS STRONG US JOBS DATA, STOCKS DRAG 
  > COPPER SET FOR BIGGEST WEEKLY GAIN IN NINE MONTHS 
  > BRENT HOLDS NEAR $111, U.S. OIL IN LONGEST LOSING STREAK SINCE DEC '09 
    

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐