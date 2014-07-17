European Factors to Watch-Shares to pause after biggest gain in 3 months

(Adds quote, detail, company news) EDINBURGH, July 17 European stocks were seen falling on Thursday after posting their best gains in three months in the previous session, with a nascent earnings season in focus after mixed results in the United States. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1.3 percent at 1,376.32 on Wednesday, recovering from losses in the previous session as miners benefited from better-than-expected data from China and Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo saw bottom-fishing. The rise was the biggest on the FTSEurofirst 300 since April. "Yesterday was a big day for European markets and a pullback is not much of a surprise. However, momentum seems positive at the moment," Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG, said in a note. Asian and U.S. stocks managed gains overnight, although not to the same extent as in Europe, as disappointing results for the likes of Bank of America and internet firm Yahoo crimped gains led by those who posted better earnings such as chipmaker Intel Corp. Company reports were set to be the focus in Europe too, with French supermarket Carrefour, UK-listed miner Anglo American and Swiss pharmaceutical Novartis all giving corporate updates. Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, said on Thursday that like-for-like sales growth accelerated in the second quarter, reflecting improving trends in austerity-hit Southern Europe and notably Italy. At 0625 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2-0.4 percent lower. Contributing to falls were new sanctions on Russia by the West, which some analysts said could raise again the prospect of tit-for-tat measures that could harm the European economy and stocks with exposure to Russia. Russian stocks fell over two percent at the open on Thursday, led lower by sanction-hit oil producer Rosneft. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0616 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,981.57 0.42 % 8.29 NIKKEI 15370.26 -0.06 % -9.04 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 499.53 -0.1 % -0.48 EUR/USD 1.3525 0 % 0.0000 USD/JPY 101.51 -0.16 % -0.1600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.520 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.186 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,305.69 0.53 % $6.82 US CRUDE $101.45 0.25 % 0.25 COMPANY NEWS CARREFOUR Europe's largest retailer said on Thursday like-for-like sales growth accelerated in the second quarter, reflecting improving trends in austerity-hit Southern Europe and notably Italy. NOVARTIS Swiss drugmaker Novartis posted a 2 percent rise in quarterly sales on Thursday and confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting revenue from new products to offset generic competition to its blood pressure pill Diovan. For more, click on AIRBUS The planemaker sought to allay any concerns over the impact of door problems on its A380 superjumbo after a German broadcaster reported its breakeven target could be delayed by several years. For news from Farnborough Airshow RENAULT The carmaker expects to sell over 100,000 cars and vans in Britain in 2014, around 40 percent more than last year, its UK managing director, Ken Ramirez, said. THALES The UK unit of the French defence electronics group said it expects to start receiving overseas orders worth hundreds of millions of pounds for its Watchkeeper drone from next year, buoying Britain's plan to grow its defence exports. GOWEX Three investment funds run by Santander and four run by Bankinter have valued their shares in troubled technology company Gowex at zero, El Pais reported. TELEFONICA Telefonica will sell 750 million euros in bonds that convert to Telecom Italia shares, it said on Wednesday, effectively loosening its grip as largest shareholder. GIVAUDAN The world's largest fragrance and flavour maker reported a rise in first-half net income to 305 million Swiss francs. For more, click on DAIMLER The carmaker is betting that cooperation with Renault and the launch of models to tap growing demand for city cars may pave the way for its diminutive Smart brand to become profitable. Related news SAP SAP indicated up 1.1 percent German business software maker SAP raised its 2014 outlook for its web-based software services as its customers switch to cloud-based products more quickly than expected to save money. Related news SIEMENS Siemens indicated down 0.2 percent The engineering group said late on Wednesday that it was selling its microbiology business to Beckman Coulter, a subsidiary of Danaher Corp. It did not disclose financial details. Related news SGS The world's largest testing and inspection company SGS lowered its growth outlook on Thursday as it posted a weaker-than-expected 6.3 percent rise in first-half net profit. For more, click on UBS UBS cemented its lead over U.S. brokerage Bank of America Corp as the world's largest private bank and is within striking distance of managing $2 trillion on behalf of the wealthy, according to a study on Thursday. For more, click on: LINDT The head of Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said the firm's top priority was gaining market share globally, which meant absorbing some of the cocoa bean price increase seen over the past year, rather than passing it on to consumers. For more, click on: ROCHE Roche's experimental drug crenezumab failed to delay a decline in thinking and memory skills in people with Alzheimer's disease, a result likely to bolster a growing belief that drugs need to be given in earlier stages of the disease to show a benefit. For more, click on: TELECOM ITALIA Telefonica will sell 750 million euros ($1 billion) in bonds that convert to Telecom Italia shares, it said, effectively loosening its grip as largest shareholder of the Italian telecoms group. Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Wednesday that a move by its biggest shareholder Telefonica to cut its stake in the Italian phone company will not affect its own strategy. UNICREDIT UniCredit has received at least three binding offers for debt collection unit UCCMB, which Italy's biggest bank by assets has put up for sale as it tackles its large stock of soured loans. Other offers could include one presented by Lone Star and another by a consortium made up of Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and TPG, sources and media reports have added. FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES Luxury carmaker Maserati, part of Fiat Chrysler, will not sell more than 75,000 vehicles globally a year to retain the exclusivity of the Italian brand, an executive at Maserati said on Thursday. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tricia Wright)