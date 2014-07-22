European Factors to Watch-Rebound eyed as Ukraine rebels hand over black boxes

(Adds detail, futures)

LONDON, July 22 European stocks were seen rebounding on Tuesday as traders took heart from signs of collaboration between pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine and international investigators into the downing of an airliner last week.

Some weak results from blue chips such as Credit Suisse Group, however, were likely to keep gains in check.

At 0622 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were between 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent higher.

The remains of some of the nearly 300 victims of the Malaysia Airlines plane downed over Ukraine were making their way to the Netherlands on Tuesday as a senior Ukrainian separatist leader handed over the plane's black boxes to Malaysian experts.

The prospect of heightened tensions between Russia and the West following the plane incident, combined with a civilian bloodshed in an Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, have weighed on equities in the past week and traders expected the market to remain jittery.

"There will probably be some relief early doors but with some risk-off remaining," Mike Reuter, a broker at Tradition, said. "There's no resolution to the conflict. Fighting in Donetsk continues and the Gaza conflict is also ongoing."

European Union foreign ministers were scheduled on Tuesday to discuss further penalties against Russia, but the most they are expected to do is to speed up the implementation of sanctions against individuals, and possibly companies, agreed in principle last week before the plane was brought down.

U.S. indexes closed well off their daily lows on Monday, signalling investors had not lost their appetite for risk assets and sparking a rebound in global shares overnight.

Investors were also set to digest a raft of corporate results, with Credit Suisse Group in the spotlight after it reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Results from Swatch Group, the world's largest watchmaker, and Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro also disappointed, although the former said it expected a positive second half of the year.

Adding to the soft tone, advertising agency Publicis warned that it would be "very difficult" to meet its annual target of 4 percent organic sales growth after a second-quarter slowdown.

On the upside, ARM Holdings, the British company whose processor designs power Apple's and Samsung's smartphones, posted a 9 percent rise in second-quarter profit Actelion, Europe's largest biotech company, hiked its 2014 profit forecast for the second time this year.

COMPANY NEWS

EUROTUNNEL

The operator of the Channel Tunnel linking France and Britain reported a 6 percent rise in first-half core profit on Tuesday, driven by a recovering British economy, and strong freight and passenger traffic.

BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO

Portugal's president warned on Monday that fallout from the financial troubles of the founding family of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) could affect the wider economy, while the bank said it was appointing a special financial advisor to help boost its capital structure.

BBVA

Spain will sell Catalunya Banc, one of the last lenders still in state hands after the financial crisis, to the country's second-biggest bank BBVA for just under 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion), said bank restructuring fund FROB on Monday.

EDF

The State-controlled French utility group has agreed to cut electricity tariffs for a group of energy-intensive companies in France to help them compete with rivals in countries such as the United States where power prices are lower.

SNAM, TERNA

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is close to agreeing the sale of a 35 percent stake in a vehicle controlling Italy's energy grids to the State Grid Corporation of China, sources close to the matter said on Monday.

As part of an Italian privatisation drive to cut public debt, CDP is trying to sell up to 49 percent of CDP Reti - the vehicle that controls gas grid Snam, and soon, power grid Terna.

ENAGAS Spanish gas distributor Enagas reported before market open that first half net profit rose 3.9 percent.

REPSOL The government will investigate prices before tax charged by oil companies at Spanish petrol stations, Expansion newspaper reported on Tuesday, after a recent surge in prices.

ROCHE

Roche said the FDA had granted Avastin priority review for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

AIR LIQUIDE, OCI

The industrial gases group said it entered a long-term agreement to supply oxygen to Natgasoline, a unit of OCI, for its methanol plant in Beaumont, Texas.

KLEPIERRE

The French shopping mall operator slightly raised its cash flow forecast for the year on expectations it will benefit from refocusing its portfolio on prime properties in its key markets and lower interest rates.

SOITEC

The semiconductor engineering company said first-quarter sales rose 14 percent to 49.5 million euros.

STALLERGENES

The healthcare company said it bought Argentinian allergen immunotherapy company Alergo Pharma for an undisclosed amount.

GECINA

French property group Gecina on Tuesday kept its outlook for a stable recurrent net income in 2014, despite posting a 0.7 percent decline in the first-half to 165.6 million euros.

Gross rental income came to 293.9 million euros at June 30, 2014, down 0.2 percent. On a like-for-like basis, rental income was up 2.2 percent.

BIOALLIANCE PHARMA

The cancer drug company said its commercial partner, Innocutis Holdings, announced the launch of cold sore treatment Sitavig in the United States. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi, Subhranshu Sahu and Alistair Smout)