European Factors to Watch on July 24

BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings
LONDON, July 24 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 points lower, or 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 8 points lower, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 8 points lower, or 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : BASF BANKINTER CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP DANSKE BANK EDENRED EASYJET GAS NATURAL HAMMERSON KINGFISHER LUXOTTICA MITCHELLS & BUTLERS LVMH MTU AERO ENGINES NOKIA REED ELSEVIER REPSOL ROCHE SABMILLER BANCO DE SABADELL SEB TATE & LYLE THALES TECHNIP TOMTOM UNILEVER VALEO MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : ** MEXICO CITY - IMF presents its latest World Economic Outlook report - 1400 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Union governments will discuss a specific list of possible new targets for Russia sanctions. ** EUROZONE MARKIT FLASH PMI ** IT RETAIL SALES, CONSUMER CONFIDENCE ** GB RETAIL SALES ** US JOBLESS CLAIMS, NEW HOME SALES, MARKIT FLASH PMI ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0505 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,987.01 0.2 % 3.48 NIKKEI 15263.17 -0.43 % -65.39 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIAPJ000 507.94 0.08 % 0.40 0PUS> EUR/USD 1.3458 -0.04 % -0.0006 USD/JPY 101.46 -0.01 % -0.01 10-YR US TSY YLD <US10YT=RR 2.467 -- 0.003 > 10-YR BUND YLD <EU10YT=RR 1.145 -- -0.004 > SPOT GOLD $1,295.86 0 % -$7.98 US CRUDE $103.13 0.01 % 0.01 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares supported by upbeat China factory survey > US STOCKS-Apple pushes S&P 500 to record close; Boeing hits Dow > Nikkei edges up as weak yen helps mood; China PMI, Japan earnings in focus > TREASURIES-Prices slip, but uptrend seen intact on global tensions > EUROPE FX OPEN-Antipodeans in focus again, AUD up, NZD plunges > PRECIOUS-Gold falls below $1,300 as equities gain; physical buying picks up > METALS-London copper hits one week top as China's growth revives > Brent steady above $108, supported by China factory activity (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)
* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings
KENOSHA, Wis., April 18 President Donald Trump on Tuesday will order federal agencies to look at tightening a temporary visa program used to bring high-skilled foreign workers to the United States, as he tries to carry out his campaign pledges to put "America First."
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents such as Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.