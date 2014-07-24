European Factors to Watch on July 24

LONDON, July 24 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 points lower, or 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 8 points lower, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 8 points lower, or 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : BASF BANKINTER CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP DANSKE BANK EDENRED EASYJET GAS NATURAL HAMMERSON KINGFISHER LUXOTTICA MITCHELLS & BUTLERS LVMH MTU AERO ENGINES NOKIA REED ELSEVIER REPSOL ROCHE SABMILLER BANCO DE SABADELL SEB TATE & LYLE THALES TECHNIP TOMTOM UNILEVER VALEO MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : ** MEXICO CITY - IMF presents its latest World Economic Outlook report - 1400 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Union governments will discuss a specific list of possible new targets for Russia sanctions. ** EUROZONE MARKIT FLASH PMI ** IT RETAIL SALES, CONSUMER CONFIDENCE ** GB RETAIL SALES ** US JOBLESS CLAIMS, NEW HOME SALES, MARKIT FLASH PMI ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0505 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,987.01 0.2 % 3.48 NIKKEI 15263.17 -0.43 % -65.39 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIAPJ000 507.94 0.08 % 0.40 0PUS> EUR/USD 1.3458 -0.04 % -0.0006 USD/JPY 101.46 -0.01 % -0.01 10-YR US TSY YLD <US10YT=RR 2.467 -- 0.003 > 10-YR BUND YLD <EU10YT=RR 1.145 -- -0.004 > SPOT GOLD $1,295.86 0 % -$7.98 US CRUDE $103.13 0.01 % 0.01 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares supported by upbeat China factory survey > US STOCKS-Apple pushes S&P 500 to record close; Boeing hits Dow > Nikkei edges up as weak yen helps mood; China PMI, Japan earnings in focus > TREASURIES-Prices slip, but uptrend seen intact on global tensions > EUROPE FX OPEN-Antipodeans in focus again, AUD up, NZD plunges > PRECIOUS-Gold falls below $1,300 as equities gain; physical buying picks up > METALS-London copper hits one week top as China's growth revives > Brent steady above $108, supported by China factory activity (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)