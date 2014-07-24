版本:
European Factors to Watch on July 24

LONDON, July 24 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 11 points lower, or 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to
open 8 points lower, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 8
points lower, or 0.2 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : 
    BASF 
    BANKINTER 
    CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP 
    DANSKE BANK 
    EDENRED 
    EASYJET 
    GAS NATURAL 
    HAMMERSON 
    KINGFISHER 
    LUXOTTICA 
    MITCHELLS & BUTLERS 
    LVMH 
    MTU AERO ENGINES 
    NOKIA 
    REED ELSEVIER 
    REPSOL 
    ROCHE 
    SABMILLER 
    BANCO DE SABADELL 
    SEB 
    TATE & LYLE 
    THALES 
    TECHNIP 
    TOMTOM 
    UNILEVER 
    VALEO 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    ** MEXICO CITY - IMF presents its latest World Economic Outlook report -
1400 GMT.
    ** BRUSSELS - European Union governments will discuss a specific list of
possible new targets for Russia sanctions.
    ** EUROZONE MARKIT FLASH PMI
    ** IT RETAIL SALES, CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
    ** GB RETAIL SALES
    ** US JOBLESS CLAIMS, NEW HOME SALES, MARKIT FLASH PMI
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0505 GMT: 
    
                                        LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG
 S&P 500                            1,987.01         0.2 %        3.48
 NIKKEI                             15263.17       -0.43 %      -65.39
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP     <.MIAPJ000       507.94        0.08 %        0.40
                     0PUS>                                  
 EUR/USD                              1.3458       -0.04 %     -0.0006
 USD/JPY                              101.46       -0.01 %       -0.01
 10-YR US TSY YLD    <US10YT=RR        2.467            --       0.003
                     >                                      
 10-YR BUND YLD      <EU10YT=RR        1.145            --      -0.004
                     >                                      
 SPOT GOLD                         $1,295.86           0 %      -$7.98
                                                            
 US CRUDE                            $103.13        0.01 %        0.01
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares supported by upbeat China factory survey
 
  > US STOCKS-Apple pushes S&P 500 to record close; Boeing hits Dow 
  > Nikkei edges up as weak yen helps mood; China PMI, Japan earnings in focus
 
  > TREASURIES-Prices slip, but uptrend seen intact on global tensions 
  > EUROPE FX OPEN-Antipodeans in focus again, AUD up, NZD plunges 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold falls below $1,300 as equities gain; physical buying picks
up 
  > METALS-London copper hits one week top as China's growth revives 
  > Brent steady above $108, supported by China factory activity 

 (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)
