European Factors to Watch on Tuesday July 29

EDINBURGH, July 29 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's
FTSE 100 to open 4 to 7 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 17 to 20 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 2 to 3 points higher, or up 0.1 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    
     ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA               Q2 SALES      
     BP PLC                               Q2            
     COMPTEL OYJ                          Q2            
     DEUTSCHE BANK AG                     Q2            
     DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC             INTERIM       
     DRAX GROUP PLC                       H1            
     FAURECIA SA                          H1            
     FINNLINES OYJ                        Q2            
     GKN PLC                              INTERIM       
     JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS SA             H1            
     LINDE AG                             Q2            
     ALTEN SA                             Q2 SALES      
     COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENT H1            
     MEDIASET SPA                         H1            
     NEXT PLC                             Q2 TRADE      
     NEXT RADIO TV SA                     Q2 SALES      
     ORANGE SA                            Q2            
     ORION OYJ                            Q2            
     PACE PLC                             H1            
     PUMA SE                              Q2            
     PZ CUSSONS PLC                       PRELIM        
     RENAULT SA                           H1            
     ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC                INTERIM       
     SAIPEM SPA                           H1            
     TOUPARGEL GROUPE SA                  Q2            
     TULLETT PREBON PLC                   INTERIM       
     UBS AG                               Q2            
     
    
     MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    
    0600 DE Imports
    0830 GB Mortgage lending
    1145 US ICSC Chain Stores
    1255 US Redbook
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT: 
    
                                              LAST     PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                                  1,978.91      0.03 %     0.57
 NIKKEI                                   15619.98      0.58 %    90.58
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                            510.31      0.26 %     1.34
 EUR/USD                                     1.343     -0.07 %  -0.0009
 USD/JPY                                    101.95       0.1 %   0.1000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                            2.496          --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                              1.150          --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                               $1,304.50      0.04 %    $0.51
 US CRUDE                                  $101.37      -0.3 %    -0.30
 
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks reach three-year peak            
  > US STOCKS-Wall St yawns as deal news offsets data; Herbalife sinks    
  > Nikkei rises to fresh 6-month high; Nissan jumps on strong results    
  > TREASURIES-Yields rise amid supply, yield curve flattens        
  > FOREX-Dollar sits tight near six-month high ahead of Fed meeting    
  > PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,300, focus on Fed policy meeting        
  > METALS-Zinc, lead buoyed as value hunters tune into growth story    
  > Brent dips toward $107 as ample supplies weigh                 
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
