European Factors to Watch on Tuesday July 29

EDINBURGH, July 29 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 4 to 7 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 17 to 20 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 2 to 3 points higher, or up 0.1 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA Q2 SALES BP PLC Q2 COMPTEL OYJ Q2 DEUTSCHE BANK AG Q2 DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC INTERIM DRAX GROUP PLC H1 FAURECIA SA H1 FINNLINES OYJ Q2 GKN PLC INTERIM JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS SA H1 LINDE AG Q2 ALTEN SA Q2 SALES COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENT H1 MEDIASET SPA H1 NEXT PLC Q2 TRADE NEXT RADIO TV SA Q2 SALES ORANGE SA Q2 ORION OYJ Q2 PACE PLC H1 PUMA SE Q2 PZ CUSSONS PLC PRELIM RENAULT SA H1 ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC INTERIM SAIPEM SPA H1 TOUPARGEL GROUPE SA Q2 TULLETT PREBON PLC INTERIM UBS AG Q2 MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE Imports 0830 GB Mortgage lending 1145 US ICSC Chain Stores 1255 US Redbook ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,978.91 0.03 % 0.57 NIKKEI 15619.98 0.58 % 90.58 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 510.31 0.26 % 1.34 EUR/USD 1.343 -0.07 % -0.0009 USD/JPY 101.95 0.1 % 0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.496 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.150 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,304.50 0.04 % $0.51 US CRUDE $101.37 -0.3 % -0.30 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks reach three-year peak > US STOCKS-Wall St yawns as deal news offsets data; Herbalife sinks > Nikkei rises to fresh 6-month high; Nissan jumps on strong results > TREASURIES-Yields rise amid supply, yield curve flattens > FOREX-Dollar sits tight near six-month high ahead of Fed meeting > PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,300, focus on Fed policy meeting > METALS-Zinc, lead buoyed as value hunters tune into growth story > Brent dips toward $107 as ample supplies weigh (Reporting by Alistair Smout)