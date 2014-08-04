European Factors to Watch on Aug 4

PARIS, Aug 4 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 6 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 15 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : INTERTEK GROUP PLC H1 ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC H1 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC INTERIM POSTNL NV Q2 TELECITY GROUP PLC H1 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q2 2014 American International Group Q4 2014 Cardinal Health, Inc. Q1 2015 Michael Kors Q2 2014 Loews Corp. Q2 2014 Marathon Oil Corp. Q2 2014 Pioneer Natural Resources Company Q2 2014 Tenet Healthcare Q2 2014 Vornado Realty Trust MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0830 EZ Sentix Aug 0830 GB Markit/CIPS Con Jul 0900 EZ Producer Prices Jun 1345 US ISM-New York In Jul ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0505 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,925.15 -0.29 % -5.52 NIKKEI 15502.89 -0.13 % -20.22 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 505.72 0.38 % 1.91 EUR/USD 1.3421 -0.06 % -0.0008 USD/JPY 102.64 0.03 % 0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.507 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.128 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,291.40 -0.17 % -$2.20 US CRUDE $97.96 0.08 % 0.08 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES PRESSURED BY WALL ST,GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS > US STOCKS-S&P 500 POSTS BIGGEST WEEKLY DECLINE SINCE 2012 > NIKKEI HITS 1-WEEK LOW ON WALL ST GLOOM; FINANCIALS, SOFTBANK WEIGH > FOREX-DOLLAR OFF TO PEDESTRIAN START IN AUGUST AFTER STELLAR JULY > GOLD HOLDS ABOVE $1,290 ON WANING RATE HIKE FEARS, WEAK EQUITIES > METALS-COPPER EDGES UP, WEAK US JOB DATA CALMS WORRIES ABOUT FED > BRENT EDGES UP TO $105 BUT SURPLUS OIL STILL WEIGHS ON PRICES (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)