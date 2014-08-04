版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 4日 星期一 13:06 BJT

European Factors to Watch on Aug 4

PARIS, Aug 4 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
 to open 11 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to
open 6 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 15
points higher, or up 0.4 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    INTERTEK GROUP PLC                    H1         
    ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC        H1         
    HSBC HOLDINGS PLC                     INTERIM    
    POSTNL NV                             Q2         
    TELECITY GROUP PLC                    H1         
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q2 2014 American International Group      
    Q4 2014 Cardinal Health, Inc.             
    Q1 2015 Michael Kors                      
    Q2 2014 Loews Corp.                       
    Q2 2014 Marathon Oil Corp.                
    Q2 2014 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 
    Q2 2014 Tenet Healthcare                  
    Q2 2014 Vornado Realty Trust              
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0830 EZ Sentix Aug
    0830 GB Markit/CIPS Con Jul
    0900 EZ Producer Prices Jun
    1345 US ISM-New York In Jul
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0505 GMT: 
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,925.15  -0.29 %    -5.52
 NIKKEI                              15502.89  -0.13 %   -20.22
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       505.72   0.38 %     1.91
 EUR/USD                               1.3421  -0.06 %  -0.0008
 USD/JPY                               102.64   0.03 %   0.0300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.507       --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.128       --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,291.40  -0.17 %   -$2.20
 US CRUDE                              $97.96   0.08 %     0.08
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES PRESSURED BY WALL ST,GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS 
  > US STOCKS-S&P 500 POSTS BIGGEST WEEKLY DECLINE SINCE 2012 
  > NIKKEI HITS 1-WEEK LOW ON WALL ST GLOOM; FINANCIALS, SOFTBANK WEIGH 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR OFF TO PEDESTRIAN START IN AUGUST AFTER STELLAR JULY 
  > GOLD HOLDS ABOVE $1,290 ON WANING RATE HIKE FEARS, WEAK EQUITIES 
  > METALS-COPPER EDGES UP, WEAK US JOB DATA CALMS WORRIES ABOUT FED 
  > BRENT EDGES UP TO $105 BUT SURPLUS OIL STILL WEIGHS ON PRICES 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
