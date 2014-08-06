版本:
2014年 8月 6日

European Factors to Watch on Wednesday August 6

EDINBURGH, Aug 6 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open down 43 to 46 points, or 0.7 percent lower, Germany's DAX
 to open 90 to 95 points lower, or down 1 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 33 to 36 points lower, or down 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    AGEAS SA                             H1            
    EASYJET PLC                          TRAFFIC       
    HANNOVER RUECK SE                    Q2            
    ING GROEP NV                         Q2            
    LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC            H1            
    PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE         Q2            
    SABMILLER PLC                        TRADING       
    SWISS RE AG                          Q2              
    
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q2 2014 Chesapeake Energy                        
    Q2 2014 Centerpoint Energy Inc            
    Q4 2014 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc      
    Q2 2014 Prudential Financial, Inc.        
    Q2 2014 Transocean Ltd.                   
    Q1 2015 Ralph Lauren Corp.                
    Q1 2015 Symantec                          
    Q2 2014 Molson Coors Brewing Company      
    Q2 2014 Time Warner Inc.                         
    Q3 2014 Viacom Inc                            
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    
    0600 DE Industrial orders
    0700 GB Halifax House Prices
    0715 CH CPI
    0800 IT Industrial output
    0830 GB Manufacturing output
    0900 IT GDP Prelim
    1100 US Mortgage Market index
    1230 US International trade
    
    
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0509 GMT: 
    
                                             LAST   PCT CHG     NET CHG
 S&P 500                                 1,920.21   -0.97 %      -18.78
 NIKKEI                                  15131.67   -1.23 %     -188.64
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                           501.74   -0.53 %       -2.67
 EUR/USD                                   1.3364   -0.08 %     -0.0011
 USD/JPY                                   102.56   -0.03 %     -0.0300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                           2.482        --        0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                             1.163        --       -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                              $1,289.46    0.13 %       $1.72
 US CRUDE                                  $97.49    0.11 %        0.11
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares worn out by Wall St            
  > US STOCKS-Stocks tumble on Ukraine tensions; Time Warner skids        
  > Nikkei falls to 2-1/2-wk low, SoftBank tumbles on M&A disappointment    
  > TREASURIES-Prices jump as Wall St slumps, investor fears multiply    
  > FOREX-Dollar clings near 11-month high after upbeat data, kiwi falls    
 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold rises on safe-haven bids; Ukraine tensions hurt stocks   
 
  > METALS-London copper hits two-week low on shaky China outlook        
  > Brent rebounds to $105; U.S. oil stocks eyed                 
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
