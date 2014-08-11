版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 11日 星期一 13:25 BJT

European Factors to Watch on Monday Aug 11

PARIS, Aug 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 40 to 41 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 87 to 88 points higher, or up 1 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 34 to 37 points higher, or up 0.9 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    DKSH HOLDING AG                  H1         
    FUGRO NV                         H1         
    OSRAM LICHT AG                   Q3         
    BILFINGER SE                     Q2         
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q2 2014 Priceline.com                     
    Q4 2014 Sysco Corp.                       
    Q2 2014 Ventas                            
     
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    2301 GB BRC Retail Sale Jul
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT: 
  
                                           LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                               1,931.59   1.15 %    22.02
 NIKKEI                                15145.98   2.49 %   367.61
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         500.64   0.99 %     4.89
 EUR/USD                                 1.3398  -0.09 %  -0.0012
 USD/JPY                                 102.14    0.1 %   0.1000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.435       --     0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                           1.052       --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,305.88  -0.26 %   -$3.46
 US CRUDE                                $97.84   0.19 %     0.19
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS RISE, DOLLAR STEADY AFTER REBOUND 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST REBOUNDS, ERASES WEEK'S LOSSES WITH RUSSIA NEWS 
  > NIKKEI BOUNCES SHARPLY ON YEN'S RETREAT, EASING TENSIONS IN UKRAINE 
  > FOREX-YEN OFF HIGHS AS GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS EASE, SENTIMENT FRAGILE 
  > GOLD DIPS ON FIRMER EQUITIES; MIDDLE EAST, UKRAINE TENSIONS EYED 
  > METALS-COPPER UP ABOVE $7,000 AS GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS COOL 
  > BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $105, IRAQ OIL OUTPUT STEADY DESPITE CONFLICT 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐