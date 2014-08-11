European Factors to Watch on Monday Aug 11

PARIS, Aug 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 40 to 41 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to open 87 to 88 points higher, or up 1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 34 to 37 points higher, or up 0.9 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : DKSH HOLDING AG H1 FUGRO NV H1 OSRAM LICHT AG Q3 BILFINGER SE Q2 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q2 2014 Priceline.com Q4 2014 Sysco Corp. Q2 2014 Ventas MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 2301 GB BRC Retail Sale Jul ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,931.59 1.15 % 22.02 NIKKEI 15145.98 2.49 % 367.61 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 500.64 0.99 % 4.89 EUR/USD 1.3398 -0.09 % -0.0012 USD/JPY 102.14 0.1 % 0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.435 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.052 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,305.88 -0.26 % -$3.46 US CRUDE $97.84 0.19 % 0.19 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS RISE, DOLLAR STEADY AFTER REBOUND > US STOCKS-WALL ST REBOUNDS, ERASES WEEK'S LOSSES WITH RUSSIA NEWS > NIKKEI BOUNCES SHARPLY ON YEN'S RETREAT, EASING TENSIONS IN UKRAINE > FOREX-YEN OFF HIGHS AS GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS EASE, SENTIMENT FRAGILE > GOLD DIPS ON FIRMER EQUITIES; MIDDLE EAST, UKRAINE TENSIONS EYED > METALS-COPPER UP ABOVE $7,000 AS GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS COOL > BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $105, IRAQ OIL OUTPUT STEADY DESPITE CONFLICT (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)