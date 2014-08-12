Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to inch lower ahead of ZEW

PARIS, Aug 12 European stocks were set to inch lower on Tuesday,
halting the previous session's sharp rebound as investors awaited Germany's ZEW
survey on economic sentiment, seeking insight on the outlook for Europe's
biggest economy and the potential impact from the crisis in Ukraine.
At 0628 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100,
for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1 percent.
Tensions between Ukraine and Russia also kept investors on edge. A Russian
convoy of 280 trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine set off late on
Tuesday amid Western warnings against using help as a pretext for an invasion.
Ukraine also reported that Russia has massed 45,000 troops on its border.
NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Monday he saw a "high probability"
that Russia could intervene militarily in eastern Ukraine.
"There are some contradictory comments on the Russia front at the moment,"
IG market strategist Stan Shamu wrote in a note.
"There were suggestions that Russia was withdrawing its troops from the
eastern Ukraine border. However, NATO actually came out and said there are no
signs of this happening and there is a high probability that Russia could
intervene in eastern Ukraine still."
The impact from tensions between the West and Russia were visible again on
the earnings front on Tuesday, with German consumer goods group Henkel
warning underlying earnings growth would slow in the second half of
the year in part due to the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
As Europe's earnings season draws to a close, STOXX Europe 600
companies have posted a 9.7 percent rise in second-quarter profits on average,
but revenues have slipped 1.1 percent, reflecting Europe's frustratingly slow
economic recovery.
Shares in Standard Chartered will be in focus after sources said
the lender will soon begin sifting through a mountain of data for signs of
possible money laundering or other criminal activity, as a result of faults in
the software critical to its anti-money laundering compliance program.
European shares rebounded on Monday, with the FTSEurofirst 300
gaining 1.3 percent, as initial signs of an easing in Russia's military build-up
on the border with Ukraine over the weekend prompted bargain hunters to look for
deals following the market's sharp two-week slide.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,936.92 0.28 % 5.33
NIKKEI 15161.31 0.2 % 30.79
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 502.53 0.41 % 2.06
EUR/USD 1.3365 -0.15 % -0.0020
USD/JPY 102.28 0.1 % 0.1000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.428 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.064 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,308.10 0.02 % $0.26
US CRUDE $97.62 -0.47 % -0.46
COMPANY NEWS:
STANDARD CHARTERED
Standard Chartered Plc will soon begin sifting through a mountain of data
for signs of possible money laundering or other criminal activity, as a result
of faults in the software critical to its anti-money laundering compliance
program, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
GEBERIT
Geberit AG on Tuesday posted a 7.1 percent rise in first-half sales compared
with a year earlier, and said it had every reason to be confident of achieving
solid results in 2014.
GALENICA
Galenica said it will split into two units effective immediately in order to
list its its pharmaceutical and healthcare arms separately at an undisclosed
point in the future.
GDF SUEZ
More than half of Belgium's nuclear capacity is offline after an oil leak
forced the closure of a reactor, pushing up power prices and boosting gas
demand, just as Russian exports to Europe appear increasingly uncertain for the
upcoming winter.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Goldman Sachs and Berenberg said they plan to place up to 2.9 million
ordinary shares in Rhoen through an accelerated bookbuilding offering to
institutional investors. The shares were acquired from Swedish Pension fund
Alecta, the banks said.
GfK
The market researcher cut its sales outlook, saying it now saw organic
revenues shrinking by up to 1.5 percent following a first-half decline and
replaced its finance chief as CFO Pamela Knapp asked to leave.
HENNES & MAURITZ
Overall clothing sales in the fashion retailer's home market Sweden, its
sixth-biggest market by sales, were up near 4 percent in July from a year
earlier, the Swedish Trade Federation's Stilindex showed on Tuesday.
HENKEL
The German consumer goods group affirmed its 2014 outlook but warned that
underlying earnings growth would slow in the second half of the year due to
crises in Russia and the Middle East.
OMV
The Austrian oil and gas group's underlying operating profit halved in the
second quarter as its refining margin dropped on weak economic recovery and
overcapacity in Europe.
TELECOM ITALIA
The group said on Tuesday it had agreed with U.S. investment firm Fintech to
extend the deadline to complete the sale of Telecom Argentina to Sept.
1.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)