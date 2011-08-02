Europe Factors-Shares set to extend week-long slide

(Adds futures, details, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Aug 2 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, with shares poised to extend a sharp week-long slide as investors fretted about the outlook for the world economy following bleak U.S. manufacturing data.

The euro zone debt crisis was also back at the forefront of investors' minds after BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) missed second quarter profit forecasts due to a charge on its exposure to Greece. [BNPP.PA-LEN-RTRS]

By 0628 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 0.1-0.6 percent.

Concerns that Washington's last-minute deal to raise the country's debt ceiling and cut budget deficit will not be enough to prevent a credit downgrade also kept investors on edge. The Senate is set to vote on the bill at 1600 GMT. The biggest hurdle was cleared on Monday with the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passing the bill. [ID:nN1E76U0F5]

Euro zone blue chips suffered their second-worst session of the year on Monday, with the Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index losing 2.9 percent to an 11-month low as bleak U.S. ISM data triggered a sharp sell-off.

Charts show the slide could go on as the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX .GDAXI, France's CAC 40 .FCHI, Spain's IBEX 35 .IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB have not yet slipped into "oversold territory" this week, with their 14-day relative strength indexes all above 30.

Charts for the five indexes also show outside reversals, with Monday's candlesticks exceeding Friday's highs and lows and closing below Friday's lows -- a strong bearish signal.

"A deteriorating economic picture just detracts the investment case from stocks as an attractive asset class whilst boosting the case for increased weighting to bonds," IG Markets dealer Chris Weston said in a note.

"What is clear though is with little returns to be had in the fixed income market and given U.S. treasuries are hardly a 'risk free' investment anymore the case for quality high dividend paying stocks has increased just that bit more now."

The recent pull-back has dragged European shares to valuation levels not seen since the heat of the financial crisis in April 2009. The broad STOXX Europe 600 trades at 9.9 times 12-month forward earnings, versus a 10-year average of 13.3 times.

The beaten-down STOXX Europe 600 banking index .SX7P trades at 7.2 times 12-month forward earnings, a level not seen since early 2009 and well below a 10-year average of 12.8 times.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT----------------------

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

MSCI ASIA EX-JP .MIASJ0000PUS 571.86 -1.35 % -7.82

EUR/USD EUR= 1.4228 -0.22 % -0.0032

USD/JPY JPY= 77.33 -0.08 % -0.0600

10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 2.729 -- -0.02

10-YR BUND YLD EU10YT=RR 2.457 -- -0.02

SPOT GOLD XAU= $1,623.79 0.35 % $5.69

US CRUDE CLc1 $94.54 -0.37 % -0.36

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on weak data; eyes on yen [ID:nL3E7J2024]

Wall Street's S&P 500 drops for a sixth day in a row [ID:nN1E7701NL]

Nikkei falls on US concern, intervention eyed [ID:nL3E7J206U]

METALS-LME copper up 0.5 pct on Chilean strike [ID:nL3E7J20AM]

Oil slips on global manufacturing slowdown [ID:nL3E7J20CS]

Swiss franc up, yen restrained by intervention threat [ID:nL3E7J20BK]

Gold edges up after S. Korea buy; eyes on US debt vote [ID:nL3E7J13PP]

COMPANY NEWS:

BNP PARIBAS ( BNPP.PA )

BNP Paribas missed second quarter profit forecasts on Tuesday, hurt by a charge on its exposure to Greece even after a resilient showing in its retail and investment banking divisions. [ID:nLDE7701CE]

France's largest listed bank, will not follow several rival in cutting thousands of jobs, Chief Executive Baudoin Prot told Reuters, adding that costs were under control despite a challenging trading backdrop. [ID:nL6E7J202C]

BARCLAYS ( BARC.L )

Barclays said its half-year profits fell by a third after a fall in bond trading activity at its investment bank and a charge to compensate customers mis-sold insurance, offsetting a sharp improvement in bad debt charges. [BARC.L-E]

XSTRATA XTA.L

The miner came broadly in line with forecasts with a 30 percent jump in first-half core profit and more than doubled its dividend, pointing to a stronger second half as its copper unit helps the miner recover from a flood-hit start to 2011. [XTA.L-E]

DEUTSCHE POST DHL ( DPWGn.DE )

The firm said it now expects to reach the upper end of its 2011 operating profit guidance after cost controls and demand for express delivery services in Asia boosted quarterly earnings. DPWGn.DE-E

WACKER CHEMIE ( WCHG.DE )

High raw material costs caused the world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, to post lower-than-expected profits for the second quarter. [WCHG.DE-E]

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE ( FMEG.DE )

The world's largest dialysis company announced two takeovers worth a combined $2.09 billion as the United States puts pressure on dialysis clinics to cut costs. [FMEG.DE-E]

DSM ( DSMN.AS )

The Dutch vitamins and food group repeated guidance for a strong 2011 as it reported a 3 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit and said it had been able to pass on higher raw material costs to customers. [DSMN.AS-E]

ABB ABBN.VX

Swiss engineering group ABB has won an order worth $1 billion -- its largest ever -- to supply a power link connecting wind farms in the North Sea to the German grid. [ABBN.VX-E]

FIAT FIA.MI

New car sales in Italy totalled 137,422 units last month, down 10.7 percent from a year earlier. Combined market share for Fiat and Chrysler was 30.25 percent in July, broadly unchanged from the previous month. [ID:nWEA8128]

IBERDROLA TECF.MC, TECHNIP TEFC.PA, AREVA ( AREVA.PA )

French oil services firm Technip signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to join Spain's Iberdrola and Areva in a consortium to bid for offshore wind farms in France. For a full story, click on [ID:nL6E7J11UU]

ARKEMA ( AKE.PA )

French specialty chemicals company Arkema expects its core earnings to grow by around 30 precent this year as it said it was confident it could pass on higher raw material costs to its clients. [ID:nWEA8154]

DEUTSCHE BOERSE ( DB1Gn.DE )

NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Deutsche Boerse will lead the ultra-competitive U.S. options trading industry once their merger is complete, data from clearinghouse OCC showed. [ID:nN1E7701FE]

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)