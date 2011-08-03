Europe Factors-Shares set to tumble; ADP jobs data eyed

(Adds futures, details, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Aug 3 European stock index futures pointed to sharp losses on Wednesday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street and in Asia on mounting fears over the outlook for the global economy following a string of gloomy data.

By 0630 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 1.3-1.4 percent.

Investors were bracing for U.S. monthly ADP jobs data, a harbinger for all-important non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.

Mounting concerns that Washington's efforts to slash spending will slow growth at a time when global industrial activity is losing steam knocked U.S. stocks lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI sinking 2.2 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX falling 2.6 percent and the Nasdaq .IXIC tumbling 2.8 percent.

The S&P 500, which slipped into negative territory for the year, broke below its 200-day moving average for the first time in a year on Tuesday, sending a strong bearish signal.

Asian shares fell more than 2 percent and gold hit a record high above $1,660 as the gloom prompted investors to dump risky assets and turn to safen haven investments.

According to Societe Generale Cross Asset Research data, concerns over the U.S. and European debt crises have been driving investment flows, with hedge funds still net short on equities and increasing their gold buying positions to a year-to-date high.

The euro zone debt crisis was also in focus, with Italy and Spain feeling mounting pressure from markets over their debt problems. The two countries' bond yields hit their highest levels in 14 years on Tuesday while Italy's benchmark stock index FTSE MIB .FTMIB sank 2.5 percent to its lowest in more than 27 months.

"Disappointing economic data on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as surging Italian and Spanish bond yields, has seen risk appetite plummet as pessimism about the global recovery starts to take hold with a vengeance," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson wrote in a note.

"The steam is slowly building in the sovereign debt pressure cooker as the realisation slowly dawns that the EFSF doesn't have the funds to prevent a full scale financial meltdown, which would only leave the ECB as the last line of defence."

Late on Tuesday, Moody's and Fitch confirmed the United States' triple-A credit rating after a last-minute deal to avoid a debt default was approved in Washington, but Moody's assigned a negative outlook to the AAA rating, which means a downgrade could come in the next 12 to 18 months. [ID:nL3E7J306W]

Investors' risk aversion was also fuelled by French bank Societe Generale's ( SOGN.PA ) quarterly results which missed forecasts, hampered by the bank's Greek exposure, and as it warned its 2012 earnings goals would be tough to reach. [SOGN.PA-E]

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index, which hit a 13-month low on Tuesday, has tumbled 17.3 percent since mid-February, dragged by sluggish global macro data as well as concerns that Greece's debt woes would spread to other euro zone countries and spark a wave of writedowns for the region's banks.

The index could soon slip into bear market territory -- characterised by a fall of more than 20 percent over a prolonged period -- with Italy's FTSE MIB index already in bear territory.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0627 GMT----------------------

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1,254.05 -2.56 % -32.89 NIKKEI .N225 9,637.14 -2.11 % -207.45 MSCI ASIA EX-JP .MIASJ0000PUS 557.88 -2.26 % -12.89 EUR/USD EUR= 1.4174 -0.06 % -0.0008 USD/JPY JPY= 77.16 -0.18 % -0.1400 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 2.599 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD EU10YT=RR 2.341 -- -0.07 SPOT GOLD XAU= $1,661.89 0.16 % $2.64 US CRUDE CLc1 $93.26 -0.57 % -0.53 -----------------------------------------------------------------------

COMPANY NEWS

SOCIETE GENERALE ( SOGN.PA )

The bank warned it would struggle to reach its 2012 profit target as its exposure to Greece and a tougher economic backdrop took its toll on second-quarter earnings. [SOGN.PA-E]

STANDARD CHARTERED ( STAN.L )

The Asia-focused bank reported a market-beating 17 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to $3.636 billion, up from $3.12 billion a year earlier and beating expectations for $3.47 billion based on a poll of nine analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, helped by strong growth in emerging markets and keeping it on track for another year of record profits. [ID:nL3E7J11IX]

TOTAL ( TOTF.PA )

A French magistrate has decided to send oil giant Total and its chief executive to trial on charges that the company engaged in corruption during the United Nations oil-for-food programme in Saddam Hussein's Iraq, a judicial source said on Tuesday. A Total spokesman said the company was confident in the outcome of the trial and that the charges would be dropped. [ID:nLDE77117Y]

LEGAL & GENERAL ( LGEN.L )

The British life insurer raised its shareholder payout by a quarter as it reported better-than-expected first half profits, helped by strong growth at its investment management and international divisions. [LGEN.L-E]

BMW ( BMWG.DE ), PORSCHE ( PSHG_p.DE ), MERCEDES-BENZ ( DAIGn.DE ), VW ( VOWG_p.DE )

Porsche said July monthly sales in the U.S. rose 2 percent year-on-year, to 2,768 cars, while rival BMW saw July U.S. sales rise 12 percent year-on-year, to 26,120 vehicles. [ID:nWEA8388] [ID:nWNAB5168]

Mercedes-Benz reported July U.S. sales rose 16.7 percent to 21,065 units, while archrival Audi ( NSUG.DE )VWOG_p.DE saw sales rise 17 percent during the same period, to 9,146 vehicles. [ID:nWNAB5179] [ID:nWNAB5180]

DANONE ( DANO.PA )

The French food group said it had agreed to buy Wockhardt Group's ( WCKH.BO ) nutrition business for about 250 million euros and enter the baby nutrition and medical nutrition markets in India. [ID:nLDE77116R]

CREDIT AGRICOLE ( CAGR.PA )

The French bank said it had sold Credit Agricole Commercial Finance UK to GE Capital. It did not say how much the deal was worth. [ID:nL6E7J22LK]

ENRC ENRC.L

The Kazakh-based miner posted a 3.2 percent increase in saleable ferrochrome production for the second quarter, as the company's operations in Kazakhstan continued to produce at full capacity, a level set to be maintained for the second half. [ENRC.L-E]

PETROPLUS PPHN.S

Oil refiner Petroplus swung to a second-quarter loss from a profit a year earlier as margins remained under pressure in a weak European market for refined products. [PPHN.S-E]

NEXT ( NXT.L )

Britain's No. 2 fashion retailer posted first-half sales towards the top end of company guidance, showing its resilience against a tough consumer backdrop. [NXT.L-E]

