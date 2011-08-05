Europe Factors-Shares set to sink as Wall Street plunges

(Adds futures, company news, updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Aug 5 European stock index futures sank early on Friday following a plunge on Wall Street on mounting fears over the prospect of another recession and worries about Italy and Spain's debt troubles.

By 0635 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 2.5-3.5 percent.

The Dow .DJI and the S&P 500 .SPX tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday and the Nasdaq .IXIC lost 5 percent on escalating worries that the world's biggest economy is staring at another economic downturn and that Spain and Italy could become the next dominos to fall in the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index plummeted to a 2-year low on Thursday in massive volumes, losing nearly 10 percent on the week. It has tumbled 22 percent since mid-February, slipping into bear market territory -- characterised by a fall of more than 20 percent over a prolonged period.

Investors braced for the all-important U.S. monthly non-farm payrolls as well as the unemployment rate, due later on Friday, seeking more insight on the extent of the damage in the labour market following a string of bleak acroeconomic data.

Economists see payrolls up by 85,000, according to a Reuters survey, after a tepid 18,000 gain in June. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 9.2 percent. [ID:nN1E77115Y]

On the European front, French President Nicolas Sarkozy will discuss financial markets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero on Friday, Sarkozy's office said in a statement.

The sell-off in Spanish and Italian stocks accelerated in late trade on Thursday after the European Central Bank failed to include the two battered countries in a fresh round of bond buying, even though yields on their debt shot above 6 percent, the highest level since the euro was launched over a decade ago.

ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said there was not full support in the central bank for the action, underscoring deep divisions within Europe over how to handle a debt crisis that has forced Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek financial rescues. [ID:nN1E77325Z]

"Ambiguity about which bonds were being bought only served to highlight continued policy mistakes by EU leaders in the misreading of the debt problems facing Italy and Spain," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson wrote in a note.

"The ECB's fixation on inflation targeting has helped precipitate the very crisis they should be looking to avoid as investors see growth slowing and debt rising. With Europe's leaders on holiday and no chance of the EFSF getting the powers it needs in time to avert a meltdown, the ECB could well be forced into cutting rates and printing money to free up liquidity to prevent another freezing up in the credit markets."

The sell-off in European equities this week has wiped 400 billion euros ($566 billion) off the market capitalisation of German, British, French, Italian, Spanish and Dutch blue-chips indexes -- bigger than Switzerland's GDP last year and almost the size of the 440 billion euro capacity of the rescue fund set up by the European Union to tackle the debt crisis.

Despite the stock market plunge this week, price-to-earnings ratios on the broad STOXX Europe 600 have remained stable, with the benchmark index trading at 10.2 times 12-month forward earnings, signalling that analysts have started to slash their profit forecasts for companies.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT----------------------

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

MSCI ASIA EX-JP .MIASJ0000PUS 524.93 -4.80 % -26.44

EUR/USD EUR= 1.4087 -0.07 % -0.0010

USD/JPY JPY= 78.63 -0.62 % -0.4900

10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 2.376 -- -0.03

10-YR BUND YLD EU10YT=RR 2.250 -- -0.06

SPOT GOLD XAU= $1,662.19 0.87 % $14.29

US CRUDE CLc1 $85.09 -1.78 % -1.54

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

* Asia joins global stock rout, safety sought [ID:nL3E7J503G]

* Wall St suffers worst selloff in two years [ID:nN1E7731YT]

* Nikkei tumbles to 5-month low, Topix below 800 [ID:nL3E7J509Y]

* Bonds soar as stock slide spurs grab for safety [ID:nLDE77400Q]

* Swiss Franc elevated on economy fear, yen on BOJ watch [ID:nL3E7J468I]

* U.S. Oil heads for 10% weekly drop, biggest since May [ID:nLDE77400R]

* Gold bounces 0.4 pct as Asian stocks dive [ID:nL3E7J501S]

* Copper extends falls on LME, down 4 pct on Shanghai [ID:nL3E7J50A0]

COMPANY NEWS:

DEXIA ( DEXI.BR )

Franco-Belgian bank Dexia SA took a hit from its contribution to a Greek rescue and its disposal of toxic assets, causing it to post its biggest ever quarterly loss of 4 billion euros ($5.70 billion). [DEXI.BR-E]

ALLIANZ ( ALVG.DE )

Allianz missed expectations with a 8.2 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter, hurt by a writedown on Greek government debt. [ALVG.DE-E]

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND ( RBS.L )

RBS slid to a pretax loss of 678 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in the second quarter when its loan book deteriorated, driven by losses on Greek government bonds and little sign of improvement in Ireland. [RBS.L-E]

TELECOM ITALIA ( TLIT.MI )

Italy's biggest telecoms operator on Friday reported a more than 2 billion euro loss in the first half of the year, dragged down by a massive writedown of goodwill on its domestic operations. [TLIT.MI-E]

NATIXIS ( CNAT.PA )

Natixis reported a second-quarter profit that beat forecasts as the French bank took a provision on its exposure to Greek sovereign debt. [ID:nLDE7731AZ]

CARREFOUR ( CARR.PA )

Europe's largest retailer Carrefour, stung by profit warnings and the collapse of a merger plan in Brazil, changed its finance head on Thursday. [ID:nLDE7731AV]

LVMH ( LVMH.PA )

The world's biggest luxury group said Italian market regulator Consob has approved its offer for Bulgari BULG.MI which valued the Italian jeweller at 3.7 billion euros ($5.27 billion). For story click on [ID:nWEA9054]

PERNOD RICARD ( PERP.PA )

Pernod Ricard SA suffered a setback in a decades-old battle with rival Bacardi Ltd, as a court rejected its false advertising claim over Bacardi's sale of "Havana Club" rum in the United States. [ID:nN1E7731KP]

NOKIAN RENKAAT ( NRE1V.HE )

The Finnish tyre firm reported a 53 percent jump in quarterly operating profit, helped by booming demand in Russia and the Nordics. [NRE1V.HE-E]

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)