Europe Factors-Shares set to extend bounce after Fed

PARIS, Aug 10 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday, with shares set to add to the previous day's timid rebound that halted a 20-percent dive, after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep rates near zero for at least two years.

But gains could be limited as North Korea fired artillery in the direction of a South Korean island in an apparent training exercise, reviving tensions in the region.

By 0647 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.6-1.4 percent.

Late on Tuesday, the Fed took the unprecedented step of promising to keep interest rates unchanged until at least 2013 and said it would consider further steps to support growth. [ID:nN1E7781WQ]

U.S. stocks initially zigzagged after the Fed statement, before strongly rallying in late trading, led by a rebound in financial shares. [.N]

A Reuters poll showed on Tuesday that Wall Street economists see odds of around one-in-three the United States will slip back into recession, heightening expectations the Fed will launch another round of unconventional credit easing. [ID:nN1E778212]

Investor sentiment was lifted on Wednesday by data showing China's export growth accelerating in July, calming fears that weak demand from Europe and the United States would hit the world's second-biggest economy. [ID:nL3E7JA0GZ]

European shares ended broadly higher on Tuesday in volumes more than twice their daily average, halting a 20 percent plunge over 2-1/2 weeks as traders started rummaging around for bargains ahead of the Fed statement.

European indexes were deep in oversold territory on Tuesday afternoon before starting to climb back, with the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) falling to as low as 17.9, a level not seen since early 2008. An RSI of 30 and below is considered oversold.

The recent market rout has dragged stock valuation ratios to levels not seen since early 2009 during the heat of the financial crisis.

The STOXX Europe 600 index trades at 9.6 times 12-month forward earnings, well below a 10-year average of 13.3.

"Companies are rich, they generate cash flows and they have deleveraged. At these levels of valuation, stocks may not be the riskiest assets around," said Pascal Heurtault, head of investment at Aviva Investors France.

COMPANY NEWS:

E.ON ( EONGn.DE )

The world's largest utility by sales, joined peers in posting weak half-year results as Germany's decision to abandon nuclear power forced it to slash its outlook, its dividend and up to 11,000 jobs. [EONGn.DE-E]

NESTLE NESN.VX

The world's biggest food group raised its full-year outlook after beating forecasts with a 7.5 percent rise in underlying sales in the first half of 2011. [NESN.VX-E]

COMMERZBANK ( CBKG.DE )

The bank's second quarter profits were all but eliminated by 760 million euros ($1.07 billion) in impairments on Greek sovereign debt. [CBKG.DE-E]

HSBC ( HSBA.L )

HSBC has agreed to sell its U.S. credit card and retail services unit to Capital One Financial Corp ( COF.N ) for a premium of about $2.6 billion, as Europe's top bank streamlines its mammoth operations by shedding non-core businesses. [HSBA.L-E]

GDF SUEZ GSZ.PA

The group posted higher first-half profits and said it was in exclusive talks to seal an alliance with China's sovereign wealth fund that will help it finance its expansion in the booming Asia-Pacific market. [GSZ.PA-E]

BANK Of IRELAND ( BKIR.I )

The bank's pre-provision profit shrank two thirds in the first half on the back of steep funding costs, underlining the challenge facing the country's largest lender despite its fresh investor base and falling impairment charge. [BKIR.I-E]

ADECCO ADEN.VX

Adecco, the world's biggest staffing company, said demand for temporary workers would stay strong as clients seek flexibility in uncertain economic times as it reports second-quarter net profit above expectations. [ADEN.VX-E]

VONTOBEL( VONN.S )

Swiss private bank Vontobel said net profit in the first half of 2011 slipped slightly from a year earlier as the negative effects of the strong Swiss franc outweighed higher trading income and the effect of deep cost-cutting measures. For more click on [VONN.S-E]

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier))