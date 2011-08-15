Europe Factors-Shares set to extend recovery rally

(Adds details, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Aug 15 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, with stocks poised to extend the previous week's recovery rally and tracking gains in Asia after data showed Japan's GDP shrank less than expected.

By 0629 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 1.2-1.5 percent.

Japan's economy shrank much less than expected in the second quarter as companies made strides in restoring output after the devastating earthquake in March. The Nikkei .N225 was up 1.4 percent. [ID:nL3E7JF04A]

European stocks surged 3.6 percent on Friday, as a short-selling ban on financial stocks by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium provided a relief rally in beaten-down banks, while strong U.S. retail sales data reassured investors.

According to Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's investment strategy team, a "buy" signal has been triggered last week as outflows out of risky assets showed investor capitulation.

"We note that since 2004, global equities have rallied an average 6.7 percent (in the four weeks that followed the trigger)", Bank of America-Merrill Lynch strategists wrote in a note.

On the euro zone front, Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti stepped up calls for a more coordinated response to the euro zone debt crisis, including the creation of euro bonds, but the idea was immediately rejected by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who said such bonds would undermine the basis for the single currency by weakening fiscal discipline among member states. [ID:nL6E7JD02L]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are due to meet in Paris on Tuesday.

"This week's meeting between Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy already looks to be a fruitless exercise with the only agreement expected to be that there will be no Eurobonds," Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria said in a note.

In other asset classes, German bund futures FGBLc1 lost ground early on Monday, while the euro rose more than 2 percent versus the Swiss franc on expectation the Swiss National Bank would act further to weaken the franc after a recent sharp rally.

Speculation the SNB will peg the Swiss franc to the euro gained ground after Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday the central bank was poised to set a target at a little over 1.10 francs per euro. [ID:nL5E7JE04T]

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index has rebounded 11 percent since hitting a floor on Thursday, and broke above the first key retracement level of its recent 26 percent slump. The index's next resistance level will be at 2,351.91 points, representing the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the recent sell-off.

Markets in Austria, Greece and Italy will remain closed on Monday for a public holiday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0627 GMT----------------------

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

MSCI ASIA EX-JP .MIASJ0000PUS 508.10 1.70 % 8.48

EUR/USD EUR= 1.4323 0.45 % 0.0064

USD/JPY JPY= 76.87 -0.01 % -0.0100

10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 2.269 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD EU10YT=RR 2.344 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD XAU= $1,737.95 -0.45 % -$7.91

US CRUDE CLc1 $85.33 -0.06 % -0.05

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

COMPANY NEWS:

SOCIETE GENERALE ( SOGN.PA )

France's market regulator is to launch an investigation into market rumours that sent Societe Generale's stock plummeting this week, the watchdog's president told RTL radio on Friday. On Thursday, AMF issued a 15-day ban on short-selling of financial shares, including those of Societe Generale, BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) and Credit Agricole ( CAGR.PA ).

MUNICH RE ( MUVGn.DE )

The reinsurer expects to post a significant profit for the full-year 2011, providing no further major disasters strike the market, the group's Chief Financial Officer told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. [ID:nLDE77D034]

TRANSOCEAN RIGN.VX

Transocean said it was making an all cash voluntary offer to acquire 100 percent of Aker Drilling for NOK 26.50 per share, indicating an equity market capitalisation of approximately $1.43 billion. For related news click on [RIGN.VX-E]

HOCHTIEF ( HOTG.DE )

The German construction company's Australian Leighton LEI.AX unit slid into the red for 2011 as foreshadowed, hit by problems on its two biggest projects, and stuck to its profit guidance for the 2012 financial year. [ID: nL3E7JB1VE]

SWISS BANKS CSGN.VX UBSN.VX BAER.VX

Switzerland's banking association head is hopeful the country will finalise a tax deal with Britain in the coming weeks, Patrick Odier was quoted as saying on Sunday in an interview with Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung.

CREDIT AGRICOLE ( CAGR.PA )

French bank Credit Agricole is to close its office in Bahrain and move its staff to Dubai, International Financing Review (IFR) said on Sunday, in a blow to the Gulf kingdom's status as a regional banking hub following widespread unrest.

E.ON ( EONGn.DE )

The group is looking for a buyer for the unit's 12,000 km gas transport network and will reduce its loss-making gas trading activities, Financial Times Deutschland said, citing sources close to the company. [ID:nLDE77E02L]

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)