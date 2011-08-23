Europe Factors-Shares set to extend tentative rally

(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Aug 23 European stock index futures pointed to a rise on Tuesday, with shares set to track gains in Asia and add to the previous day's tentative recovery rally.

By 0627 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 1.1-1.3 percent.

But investors, wary of another false start after last week's rebound from a 20-percent nosedive quickly fizzled out, could be tempted to stay on the sidelines until U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's key speech at an annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, during which he could unveil fresh measures to revive the struggling economy.

European stocks rose 0.8 percent on Monday in thin trade, led by oil shares on hopes a new political regime in Libya will quickly restore oil production activities to former levels.

A son of Muammar Gaddafi who rebels said they had captured made a surprise appearance with jubilant supporters in Tripoli overnight and issued a rallying cry to loyalists to fight off opponents who say they control most of the Libyan capital. [ID:nL5E7JM28Z]

Banking stocks will be in the spotlight on Tuesday after Swiss lender UBS UBSN.VX said it plans to slash around 3,500 jobs in a bid to save some 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.61 billion) from annual costs by the end of 2013.

On the euro zone debt front, Spain is expected to pay lower rates than last month when it auctions up to 3 billion euros of short-term debt on Tuesday, with investors encouraged by the European Central Bank's recent bond buying programme. [ID:nLDE77L0KC]

Borrowing costs in dollars for European banks remained at elevated levels on Tuesday, though there were early signs that the rush to secure funding may be easing slightly with gauges such as eurodollar futures, FRA-OIS spreads and yen-dollar cross currency basis swap rates showed some signs of stabilising after widening sharply in August. [ID:nL4E7JN14C]

On the macro front, HSBC's China Flash PMI showed on Tuesday China's factory sector is set to slightly slow in August, soothing concerns of a hard landing for the world's No.2 economy [ID:nL4E7JN0JB]

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index's next resistance level is at 2,247 points, which represents the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the index's recent slump.

COMPANY NEWS:

UBS UBSN.VX

The Swiss lender said it plans to slash around 3,500 jobs in a bid to save some 2 billion Swiss francs from annual costs by the end of 2013. [UBSN.VX-E]

LINDT & SPRUENGLI ( LISP.S )

The Swiss chocolate maker said it expects underlying sales to grow 6-8 percent this year after strong demand in Europe and North America and price hikes helped it cope with high raw material costs in the first half. For related news, click on [LISP.S]

IBERDROLA ( IBE.MC )

The Spanish utility could cement agreements to merge its two interests in Brazil Elektro ( EKTR4.SA ) and Neoenergia in the fourth quarter of this year, Expansion reported citing sources close to the merger talks.

SABMILLER SAB.L

Australian brewer Foster's Group FGL.AX sought to put pressure on SABMiller to up its $10 billion hostile takeover offer, unveiling on Tuesday a A$500 million ($521 million) capital return even as profits slid. [ID:nL4E7JM3CQ]

HSBC ( HSBA.L )

HSBC Holdings is in talks about the possible sale of its Canadian wealth management unit as part of the banking giant's worldwide restructuring, a source with direct knowledge of the talks said on Monday. [ID:nN1E77L0G4]

DEUTSCHE BANK ( DBKGn.DE )

The bank knew in 2006 that a mortgage company it was preparing to buy lied to the U.S. government about its mortgages, yet went ahead with the purchase and should be held financially responsible, the Justice Department said on Monday. [ID:nL4E7JN0NP]

Separately, a defendant in a German court case said on Monday the way Deutsche Bank set itself up for emissions trading left the door open for tax evasion, while the bank said there was no evidence of wrongdoing by its employees. [ID:nL5E7JJ35U]

E.ON ( EONGn.DE ), RWE ( RWEG.DE ), ENBW ( EBKG.DE )

Two German state ministries spoke out on Monday against a proposal to keep some of Germany's nuclear power capacity on stand-by for reserve to balance power grids in the aftermath of Japan's Fukushima disaster. [ID:nL4E7JM2H3]

SYNGENTA SYNN.VX

Syngenta Seeds, a unit of the world's largest agrochemicals company Syngenta AG has filed suit against major grain handler Bunge ( BG.N ) for refusing to accept a type of its biotech corn. For related news, click on [SYNN.VX]

CARREFOUR ( CARR.PA )

Europe's largest retailer said it had appointed Thierry Garnier as executive director for China and Taiwan. [ID:nLDE77L0SN]

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)