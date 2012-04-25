Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen up on earnings

LONDON, April 25 European shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, with strong company results raising expectations of a better-than-expected earnings season, although focus will be on the Federal Reserve's meeting for hints about its future policy. The U.S. central bank is expected to repeat its intent to keep benchmark U.S. interest rates near zero through 2014 when it ends a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Investors will be looking for its economic assessment for clues about its policy response. The Fed will likely show it is slightly more upbeat on the economy but in little hurry to raise borrowing costs. On the earnings front, Apple Inc reported quarterly revenue that handily beat Wall Street's estimates. Apple's stock jumped 6.9 percent to $599 in extended trading on Tuesday. In Europe, Credit Suisse posted a small first-quarter profit on Wednesday and ABB's first-quarter orders beat expectations. Both Electrolux and Ericsson reported results ahead of forecasts. European stock index futures pointed to a stronger start for shares, with futures for Euro STOXX 50 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC rising 0.2 to 0.3 percent. The FTSEurofirst index of top European shares closed 1.1 percent higher on Tuesday on some bullish company earnings updates, lifting some of the politics-driven gloom over equity markets. * Shares recover on earnings; focus shifts to Fed * Nikkei rises on solid U.S. results; central banks in focus * Euro near 3-wk high on Dutch debt sale, Apple results * Brent slips, narrows spread vs stronger US oil * Gold holds steady; eyes on Fed meeting * London copper slips ahead of Fed decision * Bonds fall as debt sales calm fears on Europe COMPANY NEWS CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse eked out a small first-quarter profit, confounding analyst forecasts for a big loss due to a 1.5 billion Swiss franc charge on its own debt, as it cut more costs than expected. BBVA Spain's second-biggest bank reported a 13 percent drop in first quarter profit on Wednesday while saying it had achieved solvency targets demanded by European regulators ahead of time. SIEMENS AG German engineering conglomerate Siemens slashed its full-year outlook on Wednesday after incurring another major charge related to delayed offshore wind power projects in the second quarter. ABB The Swiss engineering group is banking on stronger growth in North America to offset a weaker China and tough austerity measures in southern Europe, after first-quarter orders beat expectations. ELECTROLUX The home appliances maker reported quarterly earnings ahead of forecasts on Wednesday and repeated it expected flat or slightly lower demand in its key European market this year. ERICSSON World number one mobile network gear maker Ericsson reported first-quarter core profit above expectations on Wednesday but said operators remained cautious on spending due to the weak global economic outlook. TIETO <TIEN.ST Nordic IT services provider Tieto warned restructuring charges would weigh on its second quarter results, while it reported earnings in line with expectations for January-March. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN The French car maker posted a 7 percent fall in first-quarter sales, dragged down by a 14 percent decline at its automotive division. AIR LIQUIDE The industrial gasses group posted a 6.7 percent rise in first-quarter sales and said it still aims to increase net profit for the full year. ATOS The IT consulting group posted a 2.4 percent rise in first-quarter organic sales to 2.16 billion euros and confirmed its full-year earnings goals. NEXANS The French cable maker posted a 0.6 percent rise in organic sales to 1.169 billion euros and forecast an operating margin of around 3.5 percent at June 30. COFINIMMO , ORPEA The Belgian property investment group said its French joint venture with France's Orpea had made its first acquisition, of a Paris-based elderly care home. VALEO The French car parts maker stuck to its forecast for flat operating profit this year as it expanded in emerging markets while automotive production declined in Europe. SANOFI The French drugmaker's experimental Lemtrada multiple sclerosis drug could slow down or reverse disability and keep patients free from relapses better than an older therapy sold by German rival Merck MRCG.DE.