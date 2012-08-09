Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Gasoline stalls, naphtha rises

LONDON, Aug 9 Gasoline prices were steady on Thursday, lagging gains in crude oil as stocks data showed a build in inventories linked to weak U.S. demand for imports and falling consumption caused by the worsening euro zone economy. Both crude and product stocks rose in the area, Euroilstock data showed, but the biggest inventory gain was in gasoline, which increased by 2 percent to 108.29 million barrels. " driving season is expectedly weak, with gasoline demand declining in July," KBC Energy Economics' Monthly Oil Markets Outlook said this week. "Preliminary data suggests that demand dropped both on a month-on-month basis and against the previous year throughout June and July." In naphtha, however, refining margins jumped as traders anticipated a recovery in demand by petrochemical firms, which were said to be switching to naphtha from propane. Propane, a rival feedstock, has rallied in recent weeks due to maintenance limiting supply, low stocks for the winter and production problems in the North Sea. "Europe is very tight... propane is trying to price its way out of the cracking pool... it (petrochemical companies switching to naphtha) is happening now," said a feedstock trader. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. The last trade before the slot was done at $1,056 a tonne fob ARA, while after the window a deal was done at $1,059 a tonne fob ARA. * A late rise in gasoline prices was supported by gains in crude. Outside the window, some five barges traded at $1,047-$1,059 a tonne fob ARA, with Trafigura, Shell, Cargill and BP buying from Glencore, Statoil, Gunvor and Hess. * Thursday's range was only marginally above Wednesday's $1,045-$1,052 a tonne fob ARA range. * By 1747 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent was down at $11.99 a barrel, from $13.42 a barrel at the close on Wednesday. * Trafigura bought two barges of premium unleaded gasoline from Gunvor during the window at $1,076 and $1,083 a tonne fob ARA. Prices were little changed from Wednesday's $1,079-$1,082 a tonne fob ARA range. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.09 at $113.23 a barrel around the same time. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.69 percent at $3.0010 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures was quoted at $32.25 a barrel, up from $31.83 a barrel at the previous close. NAPHTHA * Vitol sold a cargo to Trafigura at $934 a tonne cif NWE, up from prices of $922-$924 a tonne cif NWE on Wednesday. * The physical naphtha crack rose to about minus $7.97 a barrel, up from minus $9.17 a barrel the previous evening. * The September naphtha crack was also strong, rising to as high as minus $6.80 a barrel during the session.