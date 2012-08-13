Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Naphtha eases, petchem interest supports

LONDON, Aug 13 Naphtha cracks fell slightly on Monday compared to Friday but remained underpinned near the recent 3-month high on rising petrochemical and Asian demand. "Naphtha is balanced to tight, no reason for it to go down," said one broker, explaining that the tightness is due to "a combination of petrochemical buying as propane is strong, increased buying for gasoline blending and many cargoes are going East." The front month propane/naphtha spread, between two petrochemical feedstock alternatives, is at its narrowest in well over a year, several traders said. As result, petrochemical companies have been favouring naphtha, which can be used to make a wider variety of plastics feedstocks. The balance August spread has been fluctuating around $25/$30 a tonne, with September at around $18 a tonne. The front month spread was around $140 a tonne just two months ago. Gasoline continued to hold firm following the outage of Chevron's 245,000 barrel per day refinery in California after a major blaze. It was still unclear whether there would be much European gasoline heading over to the fill the gap but data from the Energy Information Administration suggested the United States was short regardless, after a larger than expected gasoline stock draw reported last week. Meanwhile, West African demand for gasoline was starting to pick up, one trader said, which could also push up demand for European naphtha. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the Platts window. * Before the window, 6,500 tonnes were traded at between $1,069 to $1,078 a tonne fob ARA, up from Friday's deals at $1,057 to $1,062 a tonne. * Glencore, Hess, Lukoil and Chevron sold to Total, Cargill and Trafigura. * By 1701 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent was up at $13.36, up slightly from the previous close at $13.01. * No premium unleaded barge traded in the window either, but deals were at $1,083-$1086 a tonne on Friday. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.52 a barrel at $114.47 around the same time. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.0256 percent at $3.0461 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures was quoted at $33.43 a barrel, up slightly from the $33.29 a barrel at the previous close. NAPHTHA * Three naphtha cargoes traded in the window at $929 to $935 a tonne cif NWE, slightly Friday's deal at $929 a tonne. * BASF, Vitol and Koch sold to Trafigura and BP. * The physical naphtha crack for September fell to minus $7.30 a barrel from minus $6.20 a barrel on Friday.