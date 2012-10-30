Slack volumes for Europe's exchanges with U.S. shut

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 30 A second day of slacker trading
on Europe's stock markets following New York's shutdown for
Hurricane Sandy added to pressures on exchange revenues from
lower volumes this year.
Total European share trading on Oct. 29 was just over 19
billion euros ($24.5 billion), one third below the average for
the previous five days of 29.1 billion euros, according to data
from European exchange Bats Chi-X Europe.
The value of share trading on Europe's exchanges, which
charge clients fees based on the amount traded, has already
fallen nearly 30 percent this year as investors have quit Europe
amid concerns about the future of the euro zone.
"Investors are reluctant to trade because there is no decent
reference price and people don't have a sense of the direction
of the U.S. market with cash and futures markets closed," said
Brian Gallagher, head of electronic trading at Morgan Stanley
in London.
Gallagher, who reported trading down about a fifth on
Tuesday, said the drop-off in European dealing over the two days
was not a surprise as Europe tends to be quieter when the U.S.
is closed.
NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq OMX, the two main
New York exchanges, are the world's largest stock markets and
serve as an important point of reference for global equity
trading.
"The U.S. market is a barometer for other markets across the
globe so I would not expect to see any significant movements
while it is closed," said Simmy Grewal, a senior analyst at
research house the Aite Group.
European exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange
through its Turquoise platform, trade some U.S. stocks
but they have also quit trading in those names because they use
a U.S. clearing house which was also shut by Hurricane Sandy.
Analysts said the drop in trading levels this week has not
helped exchanges recover from sluggish trading so far this year.
NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq closed on Monday and Tuesday as
Hurricane Sandy battered the U.S. eastern seaboard. The
exchanges hope to reopen for what should be a busy day on
Wednesday, the last trading day of the month.