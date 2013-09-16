European automakers set to outperform other cyclical shares

* European auto stocks emerge as top performers for 2013
* Sector still looks cheap against other cyclicals
* Auto earnings momentum beats all other sectors-Datastream
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 16 Investors are piling into shares
in European auto makers to benefit from improving global growth
and prospects that analysts now see as more promising than for
some other cyclical sectors.
Over the last three months, car makers have overtaken the
rest of the market in year-to-date performance, showing a 28
percent rise. They have attracting investors who want to venture
out of defensive plays and switch into stocks that are more
exposed to the economic cycle.
Car makers are among the first stock market sectors to see
analyst earnings forecast upgrades. At the Frankfurt motor show
this month, some signalled that sales in Europe looked to be
stabilising after five years of decline.
Strategists are betting on a natural replacement cycle in
Europe, where people, strapped for cash during the recession,
delayed buying new cars.
At the same time, China, the world's largest car market, has
put a floor under a protracted economic slowdown, while data
showed that August U.S. car sales surged to near six-year highs.
Of the cyclical sectors - those best placed to benefit from
the economic recovery - autos offer the most compelling reasons
to buy, analysts say.
Mining companies, classic cyclical stocks, are hampered by
fears some commodities may swing into oversupply, while banks
are still vulnerable to regulatory uncertainty.
Analysts' perceptions have recently proved most positive for
the auto sector. On average, it is experiencing the biggest
increase in 12-month forward earnings per share estimates,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Earnings momentum - upgrades minus downgrades as a
percentage of the total - turned positive for autos in July,
making them second sector to do so this year, after insurers,
and contrasting with continued downgrades for the broader STOXX
Europe 600 index.
GEARED TOWARDS RECOVERY
"The auto sector is very geared towards a possible European
recovery and looks technically amazing," said Lex van Dam, hedge
fund manager at Hampstead Capital, who sees the sector
definitely continuing to outperform its cyclical peers.
Even though the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index
already trades at record highs, technical analysts
anticipate more gains given the strength of the uptrend. Valerie
Gastaldy, head of technical analysis firm Day By Day, saw scope
for a 20 percent rise in coming months.
The charts also show potential for autos to outpace other
cyclical sectors, with Charles Stanley technical analyst Bill
McNamara seeing no reversal signals for them.
"The banks absolutely don't have that, and the miners'
recovery has been choppy to say the least," he said.
The improving economy in Europe underpins a positive view on
autos from JPMorgan, whose research shows a very strong
correlation between Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) and
earnings in cyclical stocks.
Earnings of companies in the autos sector have the
strongest relationship to improvement in PMIs, followed by
banks, JPMorgan's data shows.
"Fundamentally we think there is significant value to buy
sectors that have been exposed to recession in Europe over the
last few years, which provides some kind of leverage for a
pick-up in activity," said Emmanuel Cau, strategist at JPMorgan.
JPMorgan, whose "overweight" positions among the cyclical
sectors are in autos and banks, likes Volkswagen,
Renault and Daimler.
Given the regulatory concerns that dog the banks, Neil
Veitch, investment director at SVM Asset Management, sees autos
as a "cleaner" way to tap into a cyclical rally and has recently
bought into BMW.
Despite their strong rally, autos are still good value. The
sector trades on 8.7 times its expected 12-month earnings
against banks on 10.4 times, miners on 12 times, and chemicals
on 14 times, Datastream shows.
Attractive valuations alongside a more buoyant global
economic backdrop have seen Kevin Lilley, manager of the Old
Mutual European Equity fund, lift his exposure to European autos
as he cut back on consumer staples.
Lilley, who owns Volkswagen, BMW, and Renault, has most
recently added to his position in auto suppliers Faurecia
and Continental, while selling out of food
group Nestle, a typical defensive stock.
He cited a strong Chinese market, a pick-up in the U.S.
market, signs of recovery in Europe and the likelihood of the
replacement cycle there as reasons for his positive view.
"Is that priced in? I don't think it is," he said,
anticipating double-digit gains in the medium term.