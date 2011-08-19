European bank stocks swoon to 29-month low

* Bank stocks break below last week's lows, resume slump
* Chart shows sector oversold, but no turnaround in sight
* Europe banks much cheaper than Egyptian banks
By Blaise Robinson and Christian Plumb
PARIS, Aug 19 European banking shares swooned to
their lowest level in nearly 29 months on Friday, led by Italy's
Intesa SanPaolo on concern about the lenders' ability
to fund themselves amid a worsening economic slowdown.
Intesa tumbled 6 percent, while Raiffeisen Bank
dropped 5 percent and Societe Generale and UniCredit
-- among top decliners in recent sessions -- also
sank, down 3.3 percent and 4.2 percent respectively.
The sector index , stuck in six-month downward trend
in which it has plummeted more than 40 percent, broke below last
week's low and hit its lowest level since the heat of the
financial crisis in April 2009.
"The market fears liquidity problems for the banks following
the rise in overnight loans from the European Central Bank
earlier this week. We're getting more and more signals pointing
towards the spectre of the interbank crisis of 2008," said
Sebastien Barthelemi, credit analyst at Louis Capital Markets,
in Paris.
Earlier this week, data showed the ECB dollar operation was
used for the first time since February, with a single euro zone
bank borrowing $500 million of the one-week dollars at a fixed
interest rate of 1.1 percent, well above the rates that trusted
banks can get dollars for on open markets.
Data from the ECB showed on Friday that 107 million euros
($153 million) were borrowed from its overnight loan facility in
the past 24 hours, down from 212 million euros the day before.
A banking analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
funding worries are weighing on the banks, as are wider worries
about a potential double dip recession.
OVERSOLD, BUT NO TURNAROUND IN SIGHT
"The market is falling and banks are seen as very risky," he
said. "It's funding concerns, it's a new recession, it's
investment banking revenue trends and there are concerns over
earnings."
While there is ample liquidity from the European Central
Bank, that does not mean funding concerns are not an issue,
Daiwa Capital Markets credit analyst Michael Symonds said in a
research note.
"What is more of a concern is how damaging the steep rise in
long-term funding costs will be for the long-run viability of
European banks," he wrote.
After a brief respite earlier this week, Friday's slide in
banking shares pushed the sector index into 'oversold' territory
again, with its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) falling to
25.4. Thirty and below is considered 'oversold'.
But other widely-followed momentum indicators such as the
moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) and the
Stochastics-Slow weren't signalling any change in trend in the
short term.
The six-month slump in the European financial sector has
brought stock valuation levels to well below the ones of U.S.
and emerging peers.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, shares of financial
institutions in the Asia-Pacific region trade at 9.7 times
forward earnings, U.S. financial stocks trade at 8.7 times
earnings, financials in emerging economies trade at 8.5 times
and European financials trade at 6.8 times.
Data also show European banks trading at 0.59 times their
book value, way below the average price-to-book value of 1.2 for
Egyptian banks despite the country's political turmoil.
($1 = 0.699 Euros)
