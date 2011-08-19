European shares to extend losses on growth fears

LONDON Aug 19 European shares were expected to slip further on Friday after steep declines in the previous session on growing concerns that the U.S. economy was heading towards another recession and some European banks faced short-term lending stress.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening 41 to 49 points lower, or as much as 1 percent, Germany's DAX was expected to fall 32 to 41 points, or as much as 0.7 percent, and France's CAC was seen down 26 to 32 points, or as much as 1 percent, according to financial bookmakers.

"The heavy selling is on the back of fears over the state of global economic growth and the ability for European banks to withstand another freezing over of credit markets," said Ben Potter, strategist, at IG Markets.

"Given the huge levels of uncertainty, a lot of traders are looking to square their books ahead of the weekend. The last thing they want to do is get belted on the open on Monday morning if U.S. markets fall over again." (Reporting by Atul Prakash and Jon Hopkins)