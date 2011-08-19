European shares to extend losses on growth fears

LONDON Aug 19 European shares were expected to
slip further on Friday after steep declines in the previous
session on growing concerns that the U.S. economy was heading
towards another recession and some European banks faced
short-term lending stress.
Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening 41 to 49 points
lower, or as much as 1 percent, Germany's DAX was
expected to fall 32 to 41 points, or as much as 0.7 percent, and
France's CAC was seen down 26 to 32 points, or as much
as 1 percent, according to financial bookmakers.
"The heavy selling is on the back of fears over the state of
global economic growth and the ability for European banks to
withstand another freezing over of credit markets," said Ben
Potter, strategist, at IG Markets.
"Given the huge levels of uncertainty, a lot of traders are
looking to square their books ahead of the weekend. The last
thing they want to do is get belted on the open on Monday
morning if U.S. markets fall over again."
(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Jon Hopkins)