European shares set to rise - financial bookmakers

LONDON Aug 24 European shares were set to rise on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, as speculation grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce more quantitative easing this week.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening up as much as 43 points, or 0.8 percent higherr; Germany's DAX was seen as much as 60 points or 1.1 percent higher and France's CAC was seen as much as 33 points, or 1.1 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)