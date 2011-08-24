European shares set to rise - financial bookmakers

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
LONDON Aug 24 European shares were set to rise on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, as speculation grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce more quantitative easing this week.
Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening up as much as 43 points, or 0.8 percent higherr; Germany's DAX was seen as much as 60 points or 1.1 percent higher and France's CAC was seen as much as 33 points, or 1.1 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: