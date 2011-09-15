Bookmakers see higher open for European stocks

LONDON, Sept 15 European shares were set to rise on Thursday, mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia, After French and German leaders projected words of unity and support for Greece, easing fears of an imminent Greek debt default.

But traders remained sceptical about the upward movement in European stocks, which are likely to advance for a third straight session after hitting a two-year low this week.

"Given the fact that we are not seeing much more than rhetoric at the moment, many people are still expecting Greece to default and see the move up as nothing more than a relief rally," said Zahid Mahmood, trader at Capital Spreads.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 49 to 73 points higher, or as much as 1.4 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 65 to 85 points, or as much as 1.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 27 to 33 points, or as much as 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash and Tricia Wright)