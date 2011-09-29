Bookmakers see more losses for European equities

European shares are set to extend the previous session's losses
on Thursday and on track to post the worst quarter in almost
three years, with investors seen cautious ahead of a crucial
German vote on new powers for the euro zone rescue fund.
"The biggest event risk on traders' minds is the German vote
on the expanded powers of the EFSF (European Financial Stability
Facility). The vote is key and whilst most see this being voted
through, markets will remain nervous ahead of it," Ben Potter,
strategist at IG Markets, said.
"If for some moment of lunacy they don't vote it through,
all bets will be off as risk assets such as equities get
smashed. However, the likely scenario is that it gets voted
through and markets become happier for a short amount of time,
which may translate into some buying interest among risk
assets."
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 54 to 56 points lower, or as much as 1.1 percent,
Germany's DAX to open 57 to 63 points down, or as much
as 1.1 percent and France's CAC-40 to fall 26 to 34
points, or as much as 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Tricia Wright)