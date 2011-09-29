Bookmakers see more losses for European equities

European shares are set to extend the previous session's losses on Thursday and on track to post the worst quarter in almost three years, with investors seen cautious ahead of a crucial German vote on new powers for the euro zone rescue fund.

"The biggest event risk on traders' minds is the German vote on the expanded powers of the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility). The vote is key and whilst most see this being voted through, markets will remain nervous ahead of it," Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets, said.

"If for some moment of lunacy they don't vote it through, all bets will be off as risk assets such as equities get smashed. However, the likely scenario is that it gets voted through and markets become happier for a short amount of time, which may translate into some buying interest among risk assets."

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 54 to 56 points lower, or as much as 1.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 57 to 63 points down, or as much as 1.1 percent and France's CAC-40 to fall 26 to 34 points, or as much as 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash and Tricia Wright)