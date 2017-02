LONDON Oct 5 European shares are set to rebound on Wednesday after falling about 5 percent in the past three sessions, with investors seen buying beaten-down stocks and feeling some relief following an agreement by the region's governments to safeguard their banks.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 66 to 67 points higher, or as much as 1.4 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 85 to 90 points, or as much as 1.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rises 45 to 47 points, or as much as 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash and Tricia Wright; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)