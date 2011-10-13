European shares seen opening lower - bookmakers

LONDON Oct 13 Financial bookmakers expected Europe's main stock indexes to open lower on Thursday after sharp gains in the previous session as global growth worries resurface following weaker than expected Chinese trade data.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 29 to 33 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 23 to 24 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 6 to 7 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent.