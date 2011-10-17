Bookies see strong open for European stocks

LONDON Oct 17 European shares are set to extend
gains to hit 10-week highs on Monday on growing expectations
that policymakers will soon come up with a concrete plan to
resolve the euro zone's debt crisis that threatens a fragile
global economic recovery.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100
to open 51 to 54 points higher, or as much as 1 percent,
Germany's DAX to gain 49 to 51 points, or as much as
0.9 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 31 to 32 points
stronger, or as much as 1 percent.
The world's leading economies pressed Europe on Saturday to
act decisively within eight days to decisively address the
current challenges through a comprehensive plan.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Tricia Wright)