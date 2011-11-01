European shares set to fall - financial bookmakers

LONDON Nov 1 European shares were set to fall on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, extending Monday's hefty falls in tandem with drops on Wall Street and in Asia as worries over the EU debt crisis resurfaced.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou threatened the euro zone's debt solution plans with a shock announcement that he will hold a referendum on the latest bailout deal.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening as much as 61 points, or 1.1 percent lower; Germany's DAX was seen as much as 72 points or 1.2 percent lower and France's CAC was seen as much as 36 points, or 1.1 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers.

