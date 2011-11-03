Bookies predict European share prices opening down

LONDON Nov 3 European share prices were set to fall sharply on Thursday on growing concerns that Greek voters might reject in a referendum a new aid package, a move which could lead to a disorderly default by debt-laden Greece and its eventual exit from the euro zone.

"The whole thing has become a mess and will certainly keep risk assets shackled in the short term, on the premise that there is a real possibility that Greece may vote against the revised bailout and austerity and subsequently find themselves having to fund their massive deficit," said Stan Shamu, strategist at IG Markets.

"With Greece having undone a lot of the hard work over the last few sessions, G20 leaders are likely to keep pressing Greece to resolve the issue as swiftly as possible."

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 54 to 55 points lower, or as much as 1 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 92 to 99 points, or as much as 1.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to slip 37 to 44 points, or as much as 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Greg Mahlich)