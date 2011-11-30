European shares to fall as S&P downgrades banks

LONDON Nov 30 European shares are set to
snap a three-session winning streak on Wednesday, with financial
stocks seen coming under pressure following Standard & Poor's
move to cut its credit ratings on 15 big banks, mostly in Europe
and the United States.
Barclays, HSBC Holdings, UBS,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America, Citigroup
, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group and
Morgan Stanley were among the banks that had their
ratings reduced by one notch each.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100
to open 44 to 49 points lower, or as much as 0.9 percent,
Germany's DAX to fall around 35 points, or 0.6 percent,
and France's CAC-40 to open 26 to 27 points lower, or
about 0.9 percent.