Spreadbetters see Europe stocks rising at the open

LONDON, June 15 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rise on Friday, after G20 officials told Reuters that top global central banks are ready to step in if needed to stabilise markets after the weekend's Greek elections.

The bookmakers forecast for Britain's FTSE 100 to open 27 to 30 points higher, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 32 to 36 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 23 to 24 points, or as much as 0.8 percent.