European shares to surge on Greek vote relief

LONDON, June 18 European shares are set to surge on Monday as a narrow election victory of Greece's pro-bailout parties over radical leftists eased concerns about the debt-laden country leaving the euro zone, with cyclical stocks like banks seen rising sharply.

Financial spreadbetters predicted London's FTSE to open 62 to 63 points higher, or as much as 1.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to gain 135 to 137 points, or as much as 2.2 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to rise 52 to 53 points, or as much as 1.7 percent.